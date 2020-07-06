PRO14

31m ago

add bookmark

Cheetahs player tests positive for coronavirus

Hawies Fourie. (Gallo Images)
Hawies Fourie. (Gallo Images)

A Cheetahs player has tested positive for the coronavirus in what is the first reported case for a professional rugby player in South Africa.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The news was confirmed by a Cheetahs representative to Sport24 on Monday morning. 

The rest of the squad, who were all tested on Wednesday, returned negative tests. 

Sport24 is aware of who the player is, but has respected his wishes not to be named. 

He is one of the new additions to have joined the Cheetahs during the coronavirus lockdown period and, as a result, has not been in any contact with any of the other players. 

The Cheetahs are tentatively scheduled to take on the Southern Kings in back-to-back PRO14 fixtures on 22 August and 29 August as the competition resumes following the global lockdown. 

Given that the South African government is yet to give the country's sides the final green light to return to training, playing those fixtures - one in Bloemfontein and one in Port Elizabeth - seems highly unlikely at this point.

READ | Knights return to training soured by 2 positive Covid-19 cases

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Related Links
Poll shows players' unease with new All Blacks coaching team
Super Rugby: Dazzling Jordan to fill NZ's own 'Kolbe role'?
5 talking points: Super Rugby Aotearoa Week 4
Read more on:
cheetahspro14bloemfonteinrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
46% - 3454 votes
Cricket
11% - 819 votes
Football
18% - 1335 votes
Athletics
2% - 145 votes
Boxing
1% - 61 votes
Cycling
2% - 158 votes
Golf
5% - 380 votes
Motorsport
7% - 547 votes
Tennis
3% - 232 votes
Water sports
1% - 63 votes
American sports
1% - 58 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 194 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo