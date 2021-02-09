PRO14

1h ago

add bookmark

Cheetahs prop Boan Venter signs for Edinburgh

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Boan Venter (Gallo Images)
Boan Venter (Gallo Images)

Edinburgh have confirmed the signing of Cheetahs prop, Boan Venter who has joined the Scottish outfit effective immediately.

Venter was not named in the latest Cheetahs squad released on Tuesday as the Bloemfontein based team await news of the next competition to be held in South Africa, the Franchise Cup.

Venter, a Junior Springbok in 2017 has performed impressively in the PRO14 series and played in all 13 matches for Cheetahs last year until Covid-19 cut their game time short.

Edinburgh coach, Richard Cockrill said that Venter would help add front row depth for his team according to the club website.

“We’re delighted to add Boan to a strong stable of props at the club, creating real depth in an important area of the squad. Our scrum has developed into a real weapon for us and we’re keen to continue its improvement," said Cockrill.

Venter was looking forward to the new challenge that lay ahead ahead of him in Scotland.

“I’m really excited. This is like a dream come true to move to a club like Edinburgh. I feel this is a great opportunity to express my God given talents and to play for a club I have long admired," he said.

“I know that Edinburgh has a really professional set-up as well as great coaching, a great brand of rugby and has some really proud and passionate supporters. It always seemed like there was a great vibe there."

Venter is currently in isolation for 10 days with his family after arriving in Scotland on 5 February. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ireland's Sexton, Ryan on track for France Six Nations clash
Props Atonio, Kolingar join up with France for Ireland clash
England call up up Sinckler, Vunipola for Italy Six Nations clash
Read more on:
cheetahsedinburghboan venterrugby
loading... Live
Manchester United 0
West Ham United 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11760 votes
Cricket
12% - 3472 votes
Football
19% - 5346 votes
Athletics
3% - 720 votes
Boxing
1% - 281 votes
Cycling
2% - 659 votes
Golf
5% - 1464 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2400 votes
Tennis
3% - 960 votes
Water sports
1% - 257 votes
American sports
1% - 352 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 941 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo