Cheetahs prop Boan Venter signs for Edinburgh

Edinburgh have confirmed the signing of Cheetahs prop, Boan Venter who has joined the Scottish outfit effective immediately.

Venter was not named in the latest Cheetahs squad released on Tuesday as the Bloemfontein based team await news of the next competition to be held in South Africa, the Franchise Cup.

Venter, a Junior Springbok in 2017 has performed impressively in the PRO14 series and played in all 13 matches for Cheetahs last year until Covid-19 cut their game time short.

Edinburgh coach, Richard Cockrill said that Venter would help add front row depth for his team according to the club website.

“We’re delighted to add Boan to a strong stable of props at the club, creating real depth in an important area of the squad. Our scrum has developed into a real weapon for us and we’re keen to continue its improvement," said Cockrill.

Venter was looking forward to the new challenge that lay ahead ahead of him in Scotland.

“I’m really excited. This is like a dream come true to move to a club like Edinburgh. I feel this is a great opportunity to express my God given talents and to play for a club I have long admired," he said.

“I know that Edinburgh has a really professional set-up as well as great coaching, a great brand of rugby and has some really proud and passionate supporters. It always seemed like there was a great vibe there."

Venter is currently in isolation for 10 days with his family after arriving in Scotland on 5 February.

