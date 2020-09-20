PRO14

Disgruntled former Cheetahs want team to remain in PRO14

Cheetahs loose forward Aidon Davis in action during the PRO14 encounter against the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales on 29 February 2020.
Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

With rumours circulating that four South African franchises might join an expanded version of the PRO14 tournament, a number of disgruntled ex-Cheetahs players have written an open letter to SA Rugby.

According to Rapport, the letter demands that the Cheetahs franchise remain part of the PRO14 competition if the rumoured scenario does pan out.

Members of the 1976 Cheetahs Currie Cup winning side, who beat Western Province 36-13 in the final, are behind the letter, initiated by Ross van Reenen, a former lock for the team.

Van Reenen believes that the Cheetahs should be the first name put forward for an expanded PRO14 tournament and the other three franchises can then be decided.

"Or else, the Currie Cup must determine who the four best teams in the country are," says Van Reenen in the letter.

"Or are the other franchises scared of the Cheetahs?"

Van Reenen continued to put the case forward for the 2019 Currie Cup champions.

"Do we understand this correctly? The team that has gained fame over 125 years for playing attractive rugby and the union that is surely the biggest breeding ground in South African rugby, will be shown the middle finger for the umpteenth time, said Van Reenen, referring to 2017 when the Cheetahs were cut from Super Rugby.

"After the Super Rugby fiasco a few years ago when the Cheetahs were shown the door, the team had to find their own way and had to fight for the opportunity to play in the PRO14.

"Now they want to take that away from them too?" asked Van Reenen.

The Cheetahs will return to action in October when local rugby gets underway once again.

