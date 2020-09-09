Dweba one of four SA players in PRO14 Dream Team

Former Cheetahs hooker Joseph Dweba is the only South African-based player to be voted into the PRO14 Dream Team for the 2019/20 season.



Dweba, who had a sensational season for the Cheetahs, but has since left for French club Bordeaux-Begles, was a popular vote at hooker in the side.

The tournament’s top try-scorer Rhyno Smith, did not make the cut despite scoring 10 times for the Cheetahs.

Three other South Africans, who all play for Edinburgh and are on the verge of qualifying for Scotland, made the team as the Scottish side, who lost out in the semi-finals, had the most representatives with six.

Former Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman, wing-sensation Duhan van der Merwe and utility back Jaco van der Walt all made the team after enjoying an inspired run of form with the Scottish club.

The top players in each position are annually selected by media, former players and coaches.

Players needed to appear a minimum of 8 appearances during the current campaign.

In total, seven teams are represented in the Dream Team selection with Edinburgh leading the way with six selections, finalists Leinster have three, their opponents Ulster have two players in the team with Dragons, Toyota Cheetahs, Benetton Rugby and Cardiff Blues all earning one spot each.

PRO14 Dream Team

15 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), 14 Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby), 13 Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues), 12 Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), 10 Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh), 9 John Cooney (Ulster), 8 Bill Mata (Edinburgh), 7 Will Connors (Leinster), 6 Max Deegan (Leinster), 5 Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), 4 Scott Fardy (Leinster), 3 Leon Brown (Dragons), 2 Joseph Dweba (Cheetahs), 1 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

