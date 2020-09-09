PRO14

1h ago

add bookmark

Dweba one of four SA players in PRO14 Dream Team

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joseph Dweba (Gallo Images)
Joseph Dweba (Gallo Images)

Former Cheetahs hooker Joseph Dweba is the only South African-based player to be voted into the PRO14 Dream Team for the 2019/20 season.

Dweba, who had a sensational season for the Cheetahs, but has since left for French club Bordeaux-Begles, was a popular vote at hooker in the side.

The tournament’s top try-scorer Rhyno Smith, did not make the cut despite scoring 10 times for the Cheetahs.

Three other South Africans, who all play for Edinburgh and are on the verge of qualifying for Scotland, made the team as the Scottish side, who lost out in the semi-finals, had the most representatives with six.

Former Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman, wing-sensation Duhan van der Merwe and utility back Jaco van der Walt all made the team after enjoying an inspired run of form with the Scottish club.

The top players in each position are annually  selected by media, former players and coaches.

Players needed to appear a minimum of 8 appearances during the current campaign.

In total, seven teams are represented in the Dream Team selection with Edinburgh leading the way with six selections, finalists Leinster have three, their opponents Ulster have two players in the team with Dragons, Toyota Cheetahs, Benetton Rugby and Cardiff Blues all earning one spot each.

PRO14 Dream Team

15 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), 14 Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby), 13 Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues), 12 Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), 10 Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh), 9 John Cooney (Ulster), 8 Bill Mata (Edinburgh), 7 Will Connors (Leinster), 6 Max Deegan (Leinster), 5 Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), 4 Scott Fardy (Leinster), 3 Leon Brown (Dragons), 2 Joseph Dweba (Cheetahs), 1 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

Related Links
Last chance for British & Irish Lions tour tickets with one week to go
Another WP blow as independent Raymond van Niekerk resigns
England captain Owen Farrell banned for five games for horror tackle
Read more on:
pro14rugbycoronavirus
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7182 votes
Cricket
11% - 1807 votes
Football
19% - 3240 votes
Athletics
2% - 416 votes
Boxing
1% - 152 votes
Cycling
2% - 408 votes
Golf
5% - 839 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1425 votes
Tennis
3% - 560 votes
Water sports
1% - 154 votes
American sports
1% - 194 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 522 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo