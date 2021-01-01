English giants Saracens lining up fixtures against SA franchises - report

English club Saracens are reportedly lining up fixtures against all four of South Africa's major franchises.

From 17 April to 19 June next year the Sharks, Bulls, Lions and Stormers will be taking part in a competition called the Rainbow Cup that will see them take on the European sides that currently play in the PRO14.

It is the first step in South African rugby's permanent move to European competition and away from Super Rugby.

According to the Rugby Paper, Saracens are looking at hosting all four South African franchises before that tournament begins as part of their own preparation for the start of the English season.

Still giants of the English game, Saracens have been relegated from the Premiership after taking a massive points hit this season as punishment for breaching salary caps.

They will compete in the second tier of English rugby in 2021 and this would be ideal preparation ahead of their efforts to get back to the top of the pile.

It would also be valuable preparation for the Saracens players who might be considered for next year's British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

The Currie Cup final, meanwhile, will take place on January 23.

