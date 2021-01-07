EXPLAINER | SA Rugby’s move up north to the Rainbow Cup – What is it and how will it work?

After years of tippy-tapping around the Northern Hemisphere move, SA Rugby took the plunge and formed the Rainbow Cup with PRO14 but what is it and how will it work?

The Rainbow Cup announcement was snuck under the rug, while everyone was decorating their Christmas trees, but the move north had long been expected.

Ex-Springbok captain John Smit, who ended his playing career at Saracens, said recently he was for the move north.

Two days before last Christmas, SA Rugby unsurprisingly revealed that the "Big Four" South African franchises were joining Welsh, Irish, Scottish, and Italian teams in the north from this year.

The Rainbow Cup announcement was snuck under the rug, while everyone was decorating their Christmas trees, but the move north had long been expected.

The writing was especially on the wall when South Africa refused to honour the 2020 Rugby Championship in October, which would have been played just weeks after SA’s players returned to the field for the first time since March.

How the Northern Hemisphere move came about

In the time of Covid shut down, New Zealand also publicly declared that it excluded South Africa from its 2021 plans, as pertaining to what used to be the Super Rugby franchise competition.

A war of words – basically all the pent up honesty coming to the surface – ensued, culminating in SA Rugby confirming its intent on pursuing the Northern Hemisphere route in September.

The Sanzaar forced marriage was over as we knew it, although there remains the lingering Rugby Championship competition, which will remain for this year, it seems.

SA Rugby has long been trying to make their way north, since the tinkering of what was then the Super 14.

They sent the Cheetahs and Southern Kings as water feelers to the PRO14 for three seasons (the last one being incomplete) and they were satisfied that, with the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers there would be major interest.

How will it work?

The Rainbow Cup is set to start on 17 April and run until 19 June, about a few weeks before the British and Irish Lions tour starts with a friendly between the tourists and the Stormers on 3 July.

The current PRO14 competition (PRO12 in reality because of the Cheetahs and Kings’ absence) has been shredded to 16 rounds and will end in March.

Each South African team will make a three-match tour to Europe during the eight weeks of the competition, while all the European clubs will also get a game in South Africa.

The 16 teams will be split into two pools of eight, made up of two Irish, two South African, two Welsh, one Italian and one Scottish club.

Each team will play one game against each pool opponent and the sides that finish top of their pools will face off in a final on 19 June.

Who benefits most?

Financially, the Celtic nations and the one Italian team stand to benefit.

According to WalesOnline, South Africa paid the PRO14 £6 million per annum to have the Kings and Cheetahs participate in their tournament.

This amount is said to be jumping to £10 million for the Rainbow Cup to have the "Big Four".

In return, South Africa can expect to command a ward of television rights money from British broadcasters as well as their local partner SuperSport.

Without even the most remote chance of away fans traveling overseas or to South Africa, you can rule out a huge chunk of gate takings.

Why Rainbow Cup, Not PRO16?

Which is probably why the Rainbow Cup has been put in as a stop gap.

It’s apparently a one-year deal, another test-the-waters tournament to see if it will work logistically during the ongoing pandemic.

Should it succeed, there would be optimism that it could grow even further in a world where "normality" is restored again.

The name Rainbow Cup, then, appears as though it’s a nice way to appease South African sceptics, as it has no recognisable meaning for the other 12 overseas clubs.

But it’s a way for PRO14 to protect their brand name, which has been tinkered with once already to accommodate South African teams from PRO12 to PRO14.

Expect that, if all goes well, the name PRO16, with a complete rebrand, long-term title sponsorship and broadcast rights, will come into play.

Also, there is the likelihood that a Sanzaar-style joint venture could be formed in the near future.

Reaction to the move

There’s been largely apathy in South Africa to the move overseas but there’s also been a positive reaction.

Former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit, who ended his playing career at English club Saracens, said recently he was for the move north.

He also said it would be the right refresher course to sharpen this crop of world champions ahead of the Lions tour.

But in Europe, some have called it "the last, desperate death rattle of a dying league" and "an expensive endeavour of non-events with no real appetite from the fans".

It might be a bit harsh but has the potential to be true.

Others dug deeper and speculated that it’s South Africa’s way of worming themselves into the highly lucrative Six Nations.

Maybe. Don’t rule anything out.