Future of franchises remains uncertain with SA Rugby considering PRO14 expansion

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux still in negotiations with PRO14 over further South African expansion.

Super Rugby will go ahead in 2021 with South Africa's four Super Rugby franchises included, but the future beyond that is uncertain.

Roux says commercial and logistical reasons will shape any decisions taken.



The future of South Africa's four Super Rugby franchises remains uncertain with SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux in negotiations with the PRO14 over a further expansion.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Roux was addressing media in a video press conference on Tuesday where he discussed a range of issues, including the challenges the organisation is facing in its relationship with Sanzaar.

Rumours and reports over a potential move up north have been circulating for well over a year now, but Sanzaar has confirmed a 14-team Super Rugby tournament for 2021 that includes the four South African sides - the Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls.

The PRO14, meanwhile, is already accommodating the Kings and Cheetahs and has been since the 2017/18 season, but it is understood to be keen on further expansion, especially after an investment from private equity firm CVC Capital reported to be in the region of R2.7 billion.

A lucrative new broadcasting deal with Sky, meanwhile, means that New Zealand Rugby will be far less dependent on its relationship with SuperSport, which could also pave the way for movement.

While Roux said on Monday that SA Rugby remained committed to Sanzaar, he also acknowledged the possibility of a move into northern hemisphere competitions.

"In terms of PRO14, I'm absolutely keeping on with my negotiations and have been for the last 18 months on the expansion of South African teams," he said.

"What that would look like in a post-Covid world, I can't tell you at the moment."

Roux stressed that the decisions taken by SA Rugby would be in the commercial interests of all involved.

"In each and every one of these options in the future, there is a rugby decision that will probably carry around 40% of the weight in the vote. I can guarantee that the other 60% will be commercial decisions around the cost and logistics," he said.

"We've got fewer airlines flying, higher airline costs, borders that are not open ... those conversations and plans are being developed at this moment and we are looking at each and every option that is available.

"The last thing we want is a situation where we haven't thought about the worst-case scenario and haven't had the necessary foresight to plan for that."

On the existing relationship with Sanzaar and Super Rugby, Roux acknowledged that change was needed.

"The reality is that the current format of competition that we have is too tight commercially for everybody involved. And because of that we're now looking at two to three different Sanzaar options, which we are currently discussing," he said.

"The committee that looks after the structure of those competitions is hard at work. Once the rugby decision is made on what competition works best, we will look at the commercial side

New Zealand's Super Rugby sides will return to play this weekend when the Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off, while SA Rugby it can host a domestic version of the tournament in August.

