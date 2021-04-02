PRO14

1h ago

add bookmark

Bulls bound Marcell Coetzee crowned PRO14 Players' Player of the Season

TEAMtalk media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Marcell Coetzee in action for Ulster.
Marcell Coetzee in action for Ulster.
Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Ulster and Springbok back-row Marcell Coetzee has been voted the PRO14's best player by his peers.

Coetzee has delivered stellar performances for Ulster throughout the PRO14 campaign by sharing the top try-scorer title (9), ranking first for offloads (20) while also ranking in the top five for successful carries (67) and claiming 95 percent success in his 105 tackles.

The 29-year-old, who will leave Ulster to join the Bulls in July, was voted in by his fellow players with all captains and vice-captains in the PRO14 casting their ballots for the award.

Coetzee, who has won 30 caps for South Africa, is the latest winner of the prestigious award which has most recently been won by Duhan van der Merwe, Bill Mata (both Edinburgh), Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets), Charles Piutau (Ulster) and Bundee Aki (Connacht).

Speaking about winning the PRO14 Players’ Player of the Season Award, Coetzee said: "It’s a great honour and privilege to accept this award given the talent in this year’s Guinness PRO14. As we all know, rugby is a team sport so I want to thank my coaches and teammates for always investing time and energy to help me grow as a player. Every time I get to go out there is always special."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
marcell coetzeerugby
loading... Live
South Africa 273/6
Pakistan 235/5
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 13078 votes
Cricket
12% - 3912 votes
Football
19% - 5981 votes
Athletics
3% - 823 votes
Boxing
1% - 313 votes
Cycling
2% - 752 votes
Golf
5% - 1613 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2684 votes
Tennis
4% - 1122 votes
Water sports
1% - 296 votes
American sports
1% - 403 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo