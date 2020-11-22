PRO14

41m ago

add bookmark

PRO16: Bulls have their sights on Frans Steyn - report

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Frans Steyn in action for the Cheetahs. (Gallo Images)
Frans Steyn in action for the Cheetahs. (Gallo Images)

The Bulls are reportedly interested in obtaining the services of Springbok centre Frans Steyn in a loan deal from the Cheetahs.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, the Bulls want to sign Steyn on a loan deal for the PRO16 which is set to start in March.

The Cheetahs recently lost their status as a PRO Rugby franchise after SA Rugby said the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers would be the country's four entrants into an expanded PRO16 event in Europe.

For the moment, it seems that the Cheetahs would have to be content at playing in the SA Cup which will be used as qualification for next year's Currie Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the Cheetahs would be willing to loan Steyn to the Bulls and SA Rugby would also need to give permission as the player has a national contract.

The 33-year-old Steyn, who boasts 67 Test caps, joined the Cheetahs earlier this year from French club Montpellier.

Meanwhile, the report added that Cheetahs loose forward Junior Pokomela could also leave Bloemfontein as a loan player, with local as well as overseas teams believed to be interested in the 23-year-old's services.

Pokomela captained the Cheetahs for a large chunk of the Super Rugby Unlocked event after scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar suffered a serious knee injury.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Frustrated Rennie slams Wallabies' failure to beat Pumas: 'We got bored'
'The answer is no' - Pumas pour cold water on Lions' rescheduling plans
Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron makes South African rugby history in Bulls win
Read more on:
springboksbullscheetahspro16frans steynjunior pokomelarugby
loading... Live
Cheetahs 28
Griquas 9
View More
loading... Live
Bulls 21
Pumas 5
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9750 votes
Cricket
11% - 2607 votes
Football
19% - 4418 votes
Athletics
2% - 570 votes
Boxing
1% - 213 votes
Cycling
2% - 545 votes
Golf
5% - 1155 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1950 votes
Tennis
3% - 786 votes
Water sports
1% - 206 votes
American sports
1% - 292 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 745 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo