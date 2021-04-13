Rainbow Cup: Derby fixtures confirmed for SA sides, still uncertainty on overseas participation

SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed kick-off times and dates for the first three rounds of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

The opening game is a coastal derby between the Stormers and Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Friday, 23 April at 19:00. That match will be followed by Ulster's derby match with Connacht and Zebre's trip to Edinburgh.

At lunchtime the following day, Benetton will host Glasgow Warriors to start off a run of four matches, which will see the Bulls take on the Lions, Ospreys taking on Cardiff Blues and Leinster hosting Munster in a rematch of their PRO14 final on 27 March.

The Dragons and Scarlets will finish off the opening round on Sunday at Rodney Parade.

The South African teams will play their first three rounds locally and there is still doubt over whether they would be allowed to travel abroad thereafter.

SA Rugby said that confirmation of the planned matches for rounds four to six would follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.

FIXTURES: FIRST THREE ROUNDS

(SA teams’ fixtures in italics, all kick-offs local time in South Africa)

ROUND 1

Friday, 23 April

19:00 - Stormers v Sharks (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

21:15 - Edinburgh v Zebre (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

21:15 - Ulster v Connacht (Kingspan Stadium, Belfast)

Saturday, 24 April

14:00 - Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (Stadio de Monigo, Treviso)

16:00 - Bulls v Lions (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

18:15 - Ospreys v Cardiff Blues (Liberty Stadium, Swansea)

20:35 - Leinster v Munster (RDS Arena, Dublin)

Sunday, 25 April

14:00 - Dragons v Scarlets (Rodney Parade, Newport)

ROUND 2

Friday, 30 April

19:00 - Sharks v Lions (Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 1 May

17:00 - Stormers v Bulls (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Friday, 7 May

19:00 - Zebre v Benetton (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma)

21:15 - Munster v Ulster (Thomond Park, Limerick)

21:15 - Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh (Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow)

Saturday, 8 May

20:35 - Connacht v Leinster (The Sportsground, Galway)

20:35 - Scarlets v Ospreys (Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli)

Sunday, 9 May

14:00 - Cardiff Blues v Dragons (Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff)

ROUND 3

Saturday, 8 May

16:00 - Lions v Stormers (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

18:15 - Bulls v Sharks (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Friday, 14 May

19:00 - Munster v Connacht (Thomond Park, Limerick)

21:15 - Leinster v Ulster (RDS Arena, Dublin)

Saturday, 15 May

16:00 - Scarlets v Cardiff Blues (Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli)

18:15 - Benetton v Zebre (Stadio de Monigo, Treviso)

20:35 - Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Sunday, 16 May

16:00 - Dragons v Ospreys (Rodney Parade, Newport)