PRO14

1h ago

add bookmark

Sponsor slams SA Rugby for Cheetahs' PRO14 exclusion

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Team huddle of Toyota Cheetahs during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between the Toyota Cheetahs and Vodacom Bulls on October 16, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa (Photo by Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images)
Team huddle of Toyota Cheetahs during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between the Toyota Cheetahs and Vodacom Bulls on October 16, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa (Photo by Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images)

The Cheetahs' main sponsor, Toyota, has hit out as SA Rugby for booting the Bloemfontein-based franchise out of the PRO14.

Leon Theron, senior vice president: sales and marketing of Toyota South Africa, said in a statement published by Rapport newspaper that the company was eager to continue its nine-year sponsorship of the Cheetahs.

He called on SA Rugby to embrace the principle of promotion-relegation to ensure the best four South African teams play in an expanded PRO16.

This comes after SA Rugby recently pulled its four Super Rugby franchises - the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers - out of the southern hemisphere event in favour of playing in an expanded PRO Rugby event.

"It will be scandalous if the Cheetahs, the Currie Cup champions and PRO14 pioneers, who have been entertaining South African fans with their attacking and innovative rugby for more than a century, are deprived of this international exposure," said Theron.

"They have a good winning record so far in the Super Rugby Unlocked tournament and are producing a stream of talented players. SA Rugby must do everything in its power to ensure that the Cheetahs remain viable and strong.

"It is unfortunate that the Cheetahs were not included in the expanded PRO16 - in line with the assurance received from SA Rugby in this regard."

According to the Afrikaans publication, Toyota has pumped around R250-million into Cheetahs rugby over the past nine years.

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings joined the PRO14 in 2017 after both franchises lost their Super Rugby statuses.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bulls assume Covid-struck Pumas will play as tournament integrity worries mount
Springbok skipper Kolisi sends congratulations to Lewis Hamilton: 'A great human'
Springboks could face Pumas, British Barbarians in Bloemfontein
Read more on:
cheetahspro14bloemfonteinrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9559 votes
Cricket
11% - 2542 votes
Football
19% - 4346 votes
Athletics
2% - 560 votes
Boxing
1% - 207 votes
Cycling
2% - 532 votes
Golf
5% - 1124 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1913 votes
Tennis
3% - 769 votes
Water sports
1% - 204 votes
American sports
1% - 287 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 733 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo