Rainbow Cup

04 Jun

add bookmark

Bad news for Springboks as Duane Vermeulen injured: 'It doesn't look too good'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Duane Vermeulen limps off (Gallo)
Duane Vermeulen limps off (Gallo)

Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen, man-of-the-match in the 2019 World Cup final, is now an injury concern ahead of next month's series opener against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town. 

This comes after the 34-year-old, considered one of his country's strongest rugby weapons, limped off in the 33rd minute of Friday night's Rainbow Cup clash between the Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus. 

The Bulls won the match 31-27

The footage that followed showed Vermeulen with his left ankle on ice, and while further clarity will be provided in the days ahead, early indications are that the injury will be a worry for Bok coach Jacques Nienaber.

"It doesn't look too good, I must say," Bulls coach Jake White said of his captain after the match. 

"He's a tough guy and for him to say he wants to come off is not ideal. We know that if he says he's sore, then it means something.

"He said he was feeling a bit sore."

White revealed that Vermeulen had hurt the same ankle with a "different injury" and "a couple of weeks ago."

"He's obviously got ambitions of being involved in the Springbok side and playing against the Lions," White said. 

"I'm hoping for his sake that it's just a minor twist in his ankle."

Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, meanwhile, also left the field in the first half but coach John Dobson confirmed after the match that he had fallen ill in the hours leading up to kick-off. 

The first Test between the Boks and the Lions takes place on 24 July. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersspringboksbullsrainbow cupduane vermeulenpretoriarugby
Fixtures
Sat 05 Jun 21 16:00 PM (SAST)
Lions
Sharks
Emirates Airlines Park
Sat 12 Jun 21 16:00 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Lions
DHL Stadium
Sat 12 Jun 21 18:15 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Bulls
Jonsson Kings Park
View More
Results
Fri 04 Jun 21
Bulls 31
Stormers 27
Sat 22 May 21
Lions 34
Bulls 33
Sat 22 May 21
Sharks 22
Stormers 25
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Bulls
5
4
20
2. Stormers
5
2
13
3. Sharks
4
2
11
4. Lions
4
1
8
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo