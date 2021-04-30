Bok blindside: It's a Saturday showcase of new, old No 7s

The emerging tier of SA number 7 flankers goes on show in Pretoria ... just as blue-chip Bok incumbent Pieter-Steph du Toit starts the long haul back.

Strap in for this almost inevitable thrill ride at Cape Town Stadium: electric fullbacks Damian Willemse and Aphelele Fassi opposing each other.

In the engine room, Ox Nche getting a handle on burly Bok tighthead first choice Frans Malherbe could be pivotal to the visiting Sharks' hopes.

So the talk about Pieter-Steph du Toit's impressive-looking comeback strides on the training field wasn't just optimistic hype ... the Stormers have put their money where their mouths are.

Instead of a "gentler" return after more than a year's layoff as, say, a third-quarter substitute, the World Rugby Player of the Year is pitched confidently into starting battle as the Capetonians entertain coastal rivals the Sharks in game one of the Rainbow Cup SA on Saturday (14:00).

That has to mean head coach John Dobson and company believe he is well up to a pretty solid shift straight away.

It is appropriate that Du Toit, a 55-cap Springbok stalwart, has his chance to hit the ground running, as a tantalising "next generation" tussle among blindside flanks takes place at Loftus a few hours later: combative 21-year-old Elrigh Louw of the Bulls against rampaging Lions athlete Vincent Tshituka.

Here are four head-to-heads (two from each game) that could have special appeal during Saturday's derbies:

Elrigh Louw (Bulls) v Vincent Tshituka (Lions)

A severely curtailed Currie Cup, sadly just off a rousing maiden Bulls campaign in Super Rugby Unlocked, may well have got Louw's competitive juices flowing especially abundantly ahead of the Rainbow Cup.

Fully fit again after a calf problem that kept him "caged" for weeks, the tall, powerful blindside flank who has noticeable elements of both Juan Smith and Danie Rossouw in his game, will be itching for the all-highveld floodlit clash.

He has an emerging reputation as an "yster", as they say in Afrikaans, at number 7 with his relish for bruising carries in moderate to heavy traffic and ruthless tackles.

But getting things all his own way against the Lions is well less than guaranteed: Tshituka, increasingly muscle-bound himself but with some explosive, swerving running skills as big additional features of his arsenal too, is right up there with Louw as a potential factor at the highest level in the near future.

It will be no place for the faint-hearted, be pretty sure, when these two get nose to nose at Loftus ...

Stravino Jacobs (Bulls) v Stean Pienaar (Lions)

Both wing livewires - Jacobs on the Bulls' left and Pienaar the Lions' right - will know that there are others already ahead of them in a bulging cupboard of "flier" options for the Springboks this year.

Just for one thing, it is difficult to forget the profound impact of incumbent first-teamers Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi on the 2019 World Cup final, South Africa's glittering last game, isn't it?

But meteoric rises do still happen: Jacobs and Pienaar, in their varying ways, have already demonstrated that they have the right stuff to gradually push for international honours.

Paarl-born Jacobs, 21, only debuted for the Bulls in the 2020/21 Currie Cup ... and it is history now that he ended it as a gold medallist.

Swift and direct, his brace of tries against the very Lions in a semi-final (just his second start at the time) helped pave the way for the Bulls' 26-21 victory.

But if Jacobs brings a chunky sort of zeal to his wide berth, so too does his Lions marker this Saturday, the extremely versatile (but increasingly settled-looking as a wing) Pienaar.

He is also not lacking in muscle, from top to toe, and his lowish centre of gravity gives him an additional ability to slip beyond tacklers' grasps.

Frans Malherbe (Stormers) v Ox Nche (Sharks)

Ah, the much-discussed Sharks' set-piece play: is it finally ready to match or beat that of certain franchises - most certainly including the Stormers - who pride themselves consistently on polish in that area?

The scrum is a department where the Cape outfit like to establish an iron grip early on and then keep it that way, piling up the penalty count in their favour if possible.

With the Sharks likely to be heavily targeted there once more in the derby, it surprised this writer a little that they didn't begin with formidable physical specimen JJ van der Mescht (120kg-plus) in the second row to give the tight five an extra sense of sufficient ballast.

Still, the front row battle is often more pivotal ... and here loosehead prop Nche, already famous for his general-play zest and big hits but not quite as renowned yet as a killer scrummager, gets the perfect opportunity to lay any lingering doubts to rest.

That's because at scrum-time he grapples the heavyweight Malherbe, one of the world's premier tightheads at his specialist art and always expected to anchor the Stormers' firm "one way only" ethic.

Score some points there, and Nche will be firmly back in the running to add to his lone prior Bok cap three years ago in unlikely Washington DC.

Damian Willemse (Stormers) v Aphelele Fassi (Sharks)

You'd struggle to find noticeably better than these two if you were in a hunt for an optimal pair of "excitement machines" in South African rugby, wouldn't you?

It is a veritable battle of the hot-steppers … long-limbed Fassi the more familiar of the two in the No 15 position, but Stormers game-breaker Willemse showing increasing signs (even if he still has a firm play-him-at-flyhalf lobby) of settling comfortably in a berth that offers more space a lot of the time.

The Sharks favourite from Qonce in the Eastern Cape was looking increasingly sharp again earlier this year after a lengthy absence with a serious shoulder injury and the big hope of coach Sean Everitt and company will be that he recaptures, in the Rainbow Cup, those lethal bust-in qualities from the back that had marked his Super Rugby season before the pandemic wreaked havoc with it last year.

Willemse also hasn't had entirely plain sailing for several months, after some decidedly patchy showings at number 10.

But with still-teenage Kade Wolhuter now at pivot and able to ease the Springbok utility man's load on the place-kicking front, he may benefit from a sense of "emotional release" and produce his most mercurial range of skills again.

