Bok hooker reveals reason for joining Sharks from Stormers

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has shed more light on the reasons he opted to leave the Stormers for the Sharks.

It was confirmed last week that Mbonambi would join the Sharks from 1 November.



In an interview with Rapport newspaper, the 2019 World Cup winner said his decision to join the Sharks was not one he had taken lightly, nor alone.

"I have a family to provide for," Mbonambi said. "Life after rugby is important. I've been blessed to start my own business, BM2 Concrete, in Durban with my agent as my partner. We worked well together.



"As we get older, players start thinking about life after their playing career. So one of the most important reasons why I joined the Sharks is because they empower and equip their players for life after rugby.



"I realise I'll be in Durban to play rugby first and foremost and after that to make a success of this opportunity off the field."

It is understood that the 30-year-old Mbonambi is also on the books of sports management company Roc Nation, who have several Springboks on their books.



Roc Nation is part of the New York-based consortium which bought a controlling interest in the Sharks earlier this year.

Mbonambi added that he had several lucrative offers from foreign clubs, but believed his decision to stay in South Africa proved his loyalty to this country and the Springboks.



Mbonambi, who boasts 36 Test caps, had been on the books of Western Province and the Stormers since 2015.

Before that, he was contracted to the Bulls between 2012 and 2014.