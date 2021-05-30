Rainbow Cup

Cheetahs speedster loaned to Stormers as Springbok call-up looms

Sport24 staff
Rosko Specman in action for the Cheetahs against the Stormers. (Gallo Images)
The Stormers have loaned speedster Rosko Specman from the Cheetahs for the remainder of their PRO14 Rainbow Cup campaign.

According to Rapport newspaper, Stormers coach John Dobson could utilise the winger for Friday night's encounter against the Bulls in Pretoria.

The Stormers' final league match is against the Lions in Cape Town on 12 June.

Specman, who made a name for himself as a sevens star with the Blitzboks, looks likely to make the 45-man Springbok squad which will be announced on Saturday.

Playing for the Stormers will give Specman, 32, some valuable game time as the Cheetahs have been rather inactive in recent times.

He did play in Saturday's 43-35 defeat to the Invitational XV in Bloemfontein but playing in the Rainbow Cup will make him more battle-hardened.

Specman was in the Blitzboks' plans for the Olympics, but earlier indicated that he wanted to try and play for the spot in the British & Irish Lions series.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie says Specman feels he achieved what he could in sevens rugby.

"The British Lions are special. It happens every 12 years. He will never get the chance again. It's what he decided on and I think he's made the right call," Fourie said.

