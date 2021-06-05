Damian Willemse settled at fullback? 'He doesn't put many feet wrong'

Stormers coach John Dobson says he resisted the temptation to play Damian Willemse at flyhalf in Friday's Rainbow Cup clash against the Bulls at Loftus because of how well the 23-year-old has been going at fullback.

Throughout his senior career, Willemse's best position has been the subject of intense debate.

Even this week, former Springbok flyhalf Andre Pretorius was quoted as saying that Willemse had the skill-set to be backed at No 10.

And, ahead of the start of the 2020 Super Rugby season and before the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, Dobson was on record as saying that Willemse would be backed as his flyhalf.

Willemse, though, has struggled for consistency in recent seasons at pivot and now, in the absence of the injured Warrick Gelant, he has been given an extended run at fullback throughout the Rainbow Cup.

With Kade Wolhuter injured and Abner van Reenen still green at this level, Dobson acknowledged that he was tempted to play Willemse at flyhalf for the trip to Loftus, but in the end he backed Tim Swiel.

"We've resisted the temptation to move him back and I think he's been exceptional at fullback this while competition," said Dobson of Willemse.

"I still sometimes struggle to see why he gets the criticism that he does, because he doesn't put many feet wrong."

Dobson also acknowledged his own role in the confusion surrounding Willemse's best position.

"I take responsibility," Dobson said.

"We had a guy called Warrick Gelant join the team and I moved him [Willemse] to No 10. I had a great experience with Damian at No 10 when he was a 20/21 year-old. He was outstanding.

"But he's done really well for us at 15 for the last while, and that's why we didn't move him for this game.

"He's worked on the high ball, his work off the ball, his defence ... we just haven't managed to get the line entries to show his attacking abilities to the extent that we would like to and he's still attacking a little bit like a flyhalf."

The Stormers, now out of the running for the Rainbow Cup SA title following Friday's 31-27 loss, bring their campaign to a close when they host the Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 12 June.