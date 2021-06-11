Everitt encourages Bosch to stay on Bok radar: 'He must keep putting pressure on Rassie and Jacques'

Sean Everitt believes Curwin Bosch's best answer to the disappointment of missing out on the Springbok squad is to continue the form that put him in contention initially.

Bosch was a surprise omission from the 46-man squad that will assemble ahead of the British and Irish Lions series.

Everitt, however, beamed about the nine-strong Sharks contingent in the Bok team, especially newcomers Sanele Nohamba, Aphelele Fassi and Yaw Penxe.

The Sharks flyhalf was one of a few surprise omissions from the 46-man squad that will assemble ahead of the British and Irish Lions series next month.

Although a capped Bok, national honours could elude Bosch from this rare chance to face rugby's most famous tourists despite his growth at No 10 since the beginning of 2020.

Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn's experience won director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber over, ahead of Bosch, the in-form South African-based flyhalf in the last 18 months.

"Curwin is unfortunate," said Everitt.

"He's won games for the Sharks on a regular basis. He's been through this before, [but] the challenge now is how he bounces back.

"We had a chat about that during the week. You can crawl into a hole and see yourself as a victim, or you can come out and put your hand up because the tour hasn't even started yet.

"There could yet be an opportunity for him during the Lions series to get a call-up, so it's important for him to produce form week in and week out and keep putting pressure on Rassie and Jacques."

Everitt was, however, thrilled at the Sharks turnout in the Bok squad - nine in total - especially the inclusions of youngsters Sanele Nohamba and Aphelele Fassi.

Although Jaden Hendrikse has usurped his No 9 jersey in 2021, Nohamba had an excellent 2019 debut season and followed it up with sumptuous performances last year.

"It's always pleasing for us to produce Springboks; that's the reward we get for the team performing well," the Sharks head coach said.

"The Sharks have been consistently better over the last 18 months than they have been for a while, although we haven't won any trophies.

"It's always pleasing to see guys that were part of that, who have worked hard at their game as individuals, to be able to get into starting line-ups.

"Sanele is a really young player, and he's still developing and growing, and he's going to be better the more he plays.

"Aphelele and Sanele are still youngsters, and even if they do not play in the Test matches, I'm sure they will learn valuable experience, which they'll bring back to us."

Everitt was also over the moon that former Southern Kings wing Yaw Penxe, who was left to the wolves after the franchise's collapse last year, also cracked a Bok nod.

Penxe proved an adequate stand-in at left wing for World Cup-winner Makazole Mapimpi, who recently went on loan in Japan.

The 24-year-old told Sport24's Khanyiso Tshwaku about his colourful journey from joblessness to seaside joy that led him from the Sharks to the Springboks.

"The most pleasing was seeing Yaw Penxe, who was left in the dark when the Kings went through their struggles, and he didn't have a contract and nowhere to go, get selected," Everitt beamed.

"To bounce back like he did and play the standard of rugby he did at the Sharks after going through that adversity is pleasing.

"I'm really happy for this quiet youngster (Penxe) who has gone about his work in a professional manner.

"His work rate has been impeccable, and his performances on the field made him deserve to be part of that group.

"Hopefully, he will get a spot in the starting line-up or the bench during the Test series."

Springbok squad:

Forwards

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Rynhardt Elstadt, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese

Backs