Former Bok flyhalf Andre Pretorius backs Damian Willemse for extended flyhalf stint

Former Springbok flyhalf Andre Pretorius says Damian Willemse must be trusted with the No 10 jersey.

Willemse has plenty of talent and potential that haven't been translated into consistent performances for his province and franchise.

Willemse will be starting at No 15 for the Stormers against the Bulls on Friday.

Former Springbok and Lions flyhalf Andre Pretorius said embattled Western Province and Stormers star Damian Willemse needs to be trusted with the No 10 jersey.

Pretorius, who was part of the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, but played the last of his 31 Tests against Wales in November 2007, said Willemse has all the attributes to have a sustained run at flyhalf.

Willemse has long displayed his talent at 10, but hasn't been able to consistently put it on show for his province and franchise.

In Warrick Gelant's injury-enforced absence, he's been used at fullback, while Tim Swiel, Kade Wolhuter and Abner van Reenen have been rotated as flyhalves.

Willemse, a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks, was educated at Paul Roos in Stellenbosch and it shouldn't be a surprise if he's named in the 45-man Springbok squad for the British and Irish Lions series.

"I've been criticised many times for this opinion, but I think Willemse is a good 10. He's got a great boot, he can kick for goal and has a good attacking game," Pretorius told Sport24.

"He's also got a great passing game and his defence is also sound. I would love to see him stick to the flyhalf position.

"He's also an excellent threat from the back, which is why he's used as a 15."

Willemse, whose salary has been a source of widespread debate in the past two weeks, will be starting again at fullback for the Stormers, who face the Bulls in a Rainbow Cup SA clash on Friday at Loftus Versfeld.

Kick-off is at 19:00.

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Gio Aplon

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 David Meihuizen, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes (from): 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Dan du Plessis, 23 Sergeal Petersen, 24 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 25 Juarno Augustus