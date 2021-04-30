Is Kade Wolhuter the missing piece in Stormers flyhalf puzzle?

The Stormers have turned to flyhalf Kade Wolhuter for their Rainbow Cup opener against the Sharks on Saturday.

The 19-year-old is the next in a long line of options the Capetonians have fielded in the position in recent years.

The flyhalf cover on the bench comes in the form of 22-year-old Abner van Reenen.

For a number of seasons now, a position where the Stormers have struggled for consistency in both selection and performance has been at flyhalf.



Names like Robert du Preez, Kurt Coleman, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Springbok World Cup winner Damian Willemse, Josh Stander, Brandon Thomson and, more recently, Tim Swiel have all had cracks in the No 10 jumper with varying levels of success.

While that list is rich in individual talent, it still hasn't quite delivered as much as previous coach Robbie Fleck and current chief tactician John Dobson would have perhaps liked in recent years, since the departure of Demetri Catarkilis at the end of 2015.

Now, as the Stormers begin a new era at Cape Town Stadium with their Rainbow Cup campaign kicking off this weekend against the Sharks, Dobson has turned to 19-year-old Kade Wolhuter.

Having returned from a stint at French giants Montpellier that came straight out of school at Paul Roos, Wolhuter is a player understood to already be on the radar of the national brains trust - he played in last October's Green v Gold Springbok showdown - and his performances over the next few weeks will be monitored closely.

Dobson's flyhalf cover off the bench on Saturday is 22-year-old Abner van Reenen, which makes his decision to pick Wolhuter based on experience levels somewhat ironic.

"It's funny that we talk about Kade having more experience, but he does," said Dobson after naming his side on Friday.

"Abner was great against the Lions in the preparation series and we need to give him more rugby in whatever way we can over the next couple of months because he has shown real talent.

"But Kade has been in our system a bit longer, he is in the national plans, he played in the Green and Gold game so he probably has a little bit more experience and we had a really good experience with Kade in the preparation series.

"I think we're blessed in that respect and we'll give Abner an opportunity."

Dobson added that the current situation was a symptom of the harsh realities of having limited rugby since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March.

"It's been a terrible thing in rugby over the last year and two months. There has been no SuperSport Challenge, Varsity Cup has only come back now, there has been no Under-21 tournament so Abner has been deprived of rugby," he said.

In terms of playing style, Dobson will be looking for Wolhuter to be solid and dependable with the boot, both off the tee and out of hand, while there will always be an emphasis on facilitating an attacking brand of rugby.

"In last year's Super Rugby and Currie Cup, we had a plan with that in terms of the territory and kicking game and our plan was always, once we had that bedrock down, to go a bit more attacking," said Dobson.

"It's definitely our plan and it's been our plan since lockdown. We know that rugby in this region has a certain DNA and what it looks like, and that's the rugby we want to play."

Saturday's match kicks off at 14:00.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Kade Wolhuter, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes (from): 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Abner van Reenen, 23 Dan du Plessis, 24 David Meihuizen, 25 Marcel Theunissen, 26 Leolin Zas

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Werner Kok