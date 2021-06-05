Jake White hails 'phenomenal' Marcell Coetzee after stunning Bulls debut

While the obvious talking point following the Bulls' 31-27 Rainbow Cup victory over the Stormers at Loftus on Friday was an ankle injury to Duane Vermeulen, there was also some good news for South African rugby.



It came in the form of 30-year-old Marcell Coetzee, who, on debut for the Bulls and playing his first match for a South African club since he left the Sharks for Ulster back in 2016, was immense.

There should not be any cause for panic yet when it comes to Vermeulen's injury - scans in the next few days will reveal how serious it is - but the return of Coetzee and the shift he put in on Friday will surely be a welcomed sight for Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber with the Lions in mind.

Not only did Coetzee bag his side's first try, but he was a pillar of strength throughout the contest - on the ground and from open play - with his physicality on attack and defence striking.

Almost to the surprise of White himself, Coetzee also took over the captaincy after Vermeulen had left the field.

Speaking after the match, White was full of praise for a player who many consider being one of the unluckiest when it comes to injuries having plagued his Springbok career.

Despite having missed out on the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, as a result, Coetzee still has 30 Test matches to his name and, if White's words are anything to go by, he could be notching up a few more in the years ahead.

"It was unbelievable," said White of Coetzee's performance.

"He took over captaincy today. He's literally gone from arriving at the club and not knowing anybody, not knowing the calls and the gameplans ... and the next thing you know, he's the captain.

"The feedback I got from the players was that he was unbelievable in the way he led them and spoke to them."

A 45-man Springbok squad for the Lions series will be named on Saturday night and Coetzee, one would expect, will be one of the names called out.

"He played 80 minutes and has just come back from a long-term injury. He was phenomenal," added White.

"I'm looking forward to having him around for a long period of time, because he has signed a long-term deal with us, which is exciting."