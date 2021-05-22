Jake White has 'no idea' how Bulls and co are going to cope with next month's fixture pile-up

Jake White, the Bulls' director of rugby, admits he has no idea how he's going to manage his playing resources as a severe fixture pile-up looms for SA's top franchises.

As things stand, it's questionable whether the Bulls, Stormers and Sharks would be able to field competitive teams in the Currie Cup initially, particularly if one of them reach the Rainbow Cup final.

There are discussions for teams to temporarily bypass the 45-man limit on senior squads to cope with the congestion.

"I have no idea."



That is Jake White's succinct answer to the question on how the Bulls are going to manage a severe period of fixture congestion starting from next month.

As things stand, the Currie Cup is slated to start on June 19, which is the same date as the Rainbow Cup's North-South final.

Allied to the Springboks going into the isolation and camp for two Tests against Georgia and the British & Irish Lions series, the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers in particular will be stretched in terms of depth for the domestic tournament.

"The difficulty is, I don't know who's going to make the Springbok cut and how long they'll be in quarantine, so we've got to plan for the best and worst case scenarios," said White.

"(Even) if we have our top players available in July - barring Springboks like Duane (Vermeulen) and Trevor (Nyakane) - there's also a South Africa 'A' game against the Lions and we're not sure who'll be called up for that. I can't see how players involved in that match wouldn't have to isolate as well.

"All we can do is try and cover all our bases."

The issue was a heated discussion point at SA Rugby's annual general meeting last week, with the Bulls and Sharks both pleading for the Currie Cup to be reduced to a single round format.

The motion received no support from other unions.

As a result, CEOs are now enquiring whether they can temporarily bypass SA Rugby's 45-player limit on senior contracted squads.

"I just have no idea how we're going to manage this. And it's not just us, we're all in the same boat," said White.

"The CEOs have met to discuss this issue. The Junior Springboks are playing Tests, there's a national Under-20 tournament taking place and the Currie Cup. There was a request for perhaps padding up senior squads.

"Maybe we can offer a few short-term contracts? Can we select club players? It's an impossible situation. If we or the Sharks or Stormers have to play the Rainbow Cup final on June 19 and you also have to play Currie Cup, that's 46 players for two match squads.

"And we all only have 45. You can do the sums. The Sharks have something like 10 to 12 players of national interest. What if they have injuries on top of that? How can they fill two teams?"

For now, SA's PRO Rugby franchises are just trying to get through the Rainbow Cup.

But White hopes there can be robust discussions over the local programme.

"I believe we just need to sit down and work things out."