Kolisi starts at No 6 as Sharks name team to face Stormers in Rainbow Cup SA opener

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named his team for their PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA opener against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am continues to lead the Sharks, while national skipper Siya Kolisi starts in the No 6 jersey against his former team-mates.

Ox Nche, Fez Mbatha and Thomas du Toit will start in the front row in what will be fierce battle against the formidable Stormers front rankers.



In the backline, Grant Williams partners Curwin Bosch at halfback, while Jeremy Ward partners Am in midfield and Yaw Penxe, Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi make up the back three.

There is also a welcome return to the Sharks for prop Wiehahn Herbst, who has signed a loan deal with the Durban franchise and will start on the bench.



The 32-year-old previously represented the Sharks between 2009 and 2014 before heading to Irish club Ulster where he played until 2019.

Herbst returned to South Africa in 2019 where he played a season for the Bulls, before signing for the Lions last year.

Saturday’s match at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 14:00.

Teams:

Stormers

TBA

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Werner Kok