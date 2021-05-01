Lions itching to unleash the Tshituka brothers: 'Both will only get bigger and better'

The Lions are itching to unleash the Tshituka brothers, Vince and Emmanuel, in Saturday's meeting with the Bulls.

The two siblings both left indelible marks on the local game last season in terms of their explosiveness and physicality.

Younger Emmanuel will make his senior debut and earned rave reviews as a lock in a successful Under-21 campaign in 2020.

If the flow of the game allows for it, the Lions will unleash a set of brothers that took the local game by storm last season - the Tshitukas.



Vince and Emmanuel are both in the match-23 for their side's Rainbow Cup SA opener against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday and would ideally be keen to play alongside each other.

However, given the siblings' similar builds, it wouldn't be surprising if the younger Emmanuel replaces his big brother.

Nonetheless, the real triumph here is that the two men are well on their way towards leaving sizeable marks on the domestic circuit.

Twenty-two-year-old Vince was a revelation at senior level in 2020/21, particularly in the Currie Cup where he managed to combine his huge work ethic on defence and pace with newfound grunt in the collisions.

A level lower, Emmanuel wreaked similar havoc in the Lions' march towards the final of the Under-21 Championship.

The 20-year-old earned rave reviews after being shifted to lock by head coach Mziwakhe Nkosi, where he proved a true enforcer in the tradition of the No 4 jersey.

Nkosi was so impressed that he gleefully stated his star forward was the best second rower in the competition.

"I don't think his talent was ever in doubt, but he was still a bit raw when he left school. He's grown tremendously over the past two years," the former SA Schools mentor told Sport24 last year.

Clearly on the same page, Ivan van Rooyen, the Lions' senior head coach, is just as excited.

"The Tshitukas are blessed with great athletic genes," he said with a wry chuckle.

"Both men are unbelievable athletes. And the great thing is that they're still pretty young in their physical development, so they're only going to get bigger, stronger, fitter and faster."

Asked about Emmanuel's special traits, Van Rooyen paid him the complement of being a doppelganger to Vince.

"Emmanuel is also a real tough nut," he said.

"He's exciting with ball in hand and really physical on defence. It's his first senior cap and may it be one of many in an awesome career.

"We're really looking forward to getting him on. The energy those two would bring in terms of work ethic would be tremendous, that's why it would be great if they fed off each other."

Kick-off is at 19:00 on Saturday.

Teams:

Bulls

15 James Verity-Amm, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Janko Swanepoel, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes (from): 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jacques van Rooyen, 19 Walt Steenkamp, 20 Arno Botha, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 David Kriel 24 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 25 Reinhardt Ludwig, 26 Tim Agaba, 27 Diego Appollis

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan Kriel (captain), 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 MJ Pelser, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Emmanuel Tshituka, 21 Sibusiso Sangweni, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 EW Viljoen