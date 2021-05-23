Rainbow Cup

Lions purr over 'unbelievable' Sti Sithole as old DNA emerges against Bulls

Heinz Schenk
Sti Sithole and Carlu Sadie, the bedrock of the Lions' scrum. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen praised the rise of Sti Sithole as the front-rower proved instrumental in his team's famous win over the Bulls.
  • The 28-year-old loosehead has emerged as one of SA's best scrummagers and his franchise mentor believes he's one of the most exceptional athletes he's coached in his career.
  • Meanwhile, the Lions also suggest that they're embracing the DNA again, which made them successful under Johan Ackermann and Swys de Bruin.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen hailed the continued improvement of Sti Sithole as the compact, powerful loosehead was at the heart of his team's stirring Rainbow Cup victory over the fancied Bulls on Saturday.

The 28-year-old front-rower was outstanding at scrum-time, building on a solid showing against Frans Malherbe last weekend by giving another Springbok, Trevor Nyakane, a distinctly uncomfortable time.

Together with another gifted prop in Carlu Sadie, the Lions rapidly re-kindled a strength that was a pillar to their success under Johan Ackermann and Swys de Bruin.

"Sti is something else," Van Rooyen said after the 34-33 win at Ellis Park.

"He's probably one of the top three athletes I've seen develop in the 12 years I've been involved in rugby. He's a physical specimen.

"His growth over the past four years has been unbelievable. I'm really happy for him, he had a great game. His set-piece is really strong and ever improving. I'm really proud of him."

While admitting that live wire centre Wandisile Simelane is the only locally-based Lion (Elton Jantjies is currently on loan at Pau in France) called up for the Springbok alignment camps, Van Rooyen hopes Sithole's rise along with several others mean that number swells in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Rugby finalists lived up to Bulls mentor Jake White's pre-match expectations that last week's agonising loss to the Stormers could represent a turning point.

The former Springbok coach noted that the Lions were struggling to showcase their true DNA before the encounter with the Capetonians suggested their habit for point-scoring was returning.

"That's a great compliment for us. There were a few lessons that we needed to learn about our system, kinks that needed to be ironed out," said Van Rooyen.

"In Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup we made far too many handling errors, we didn't look after the ball. So we felt we needed to be more conservative because we didn't get out of our half. 

"The players have worked tirelessly on minimising mistakes and that's allowed us to be more expansive these past two weeks. We're proud of the tempo we generally play with. 

"The key now is to make sure that this growth translates into more consistent results."

