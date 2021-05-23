Lions' upset of Bulls has thrown Rainbow Cup SA race wide open

The PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA is set for an intriguing finish after results at the weekend upset the apple cart.

The Stormers edged the Sharks 25-22 at Kings Park to hand the Durbanites their second consecutive loss, while the Lions upset the Bulls 34-33 at Ellis Park to notch their first win in the competition.

The Bulls remain top of the log on 15 points, but the Stormers have moved past the Sharks into second position.

Both coastal outfits share 11 points, but the men from the Cape have a better points differential (-2 compared to -26).

The Lions are three behind on eight log points.

The tournament now heads into a week's break as the Springboks enter into camp to prepare for the British & Irish Lions series, but the final two rounds are sure to add excitement

In the next round, the Bulls will host the Stormers on Friday, 4 June, with the Lions entertaining the Sharks in Johannesburg the following day (Saturday 5 June).

In the final round (Saturday, 12 June), the Stormers host the Lions and the Sharks welcome the Bulls.

If the Stormers beat the odds and claim a bonus-point win in Pretoria - and in the process prevent the Bulls from getting a losing bonus-point - they'll enter the final round atop the standings.

But a win for Jake White's charges would put them well on their way to finishing top, although the Sharks will also want to have a say in their final two encounters.

The team that tops the log will have the added incentive of playing in the 'North v South' Rainbow Cup final, which is believed to be set for 19 June.

PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA log:

Position, teams, played, won, loss, draw, points difference, log points

1. Bulls 4; 3 ; 1; 0; +50; 15



2. Stormers 4; 2; 2; 0; -2; 11



3. Sharks 4; 2; 2; 0; -26; 11



4. Lions 4; 1; 3; 0; -22; 8