9m ago

Odendaal leads Lions against Stormers, 'Bone Collector' named on bench

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Stormers flyhalf Abner van Reenen evades Lions centre Burger Odendaal at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team to host the Stormers in a PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA match in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Lions lost their opening two games on the road to the Bulls (22-9, Pretoria) and Sharks (34-26, Durban) but Van Rooyen hasn't made sweeping changes.

He has, however, brought in Burger Odendaal at inside centre to take over the captaincy from Dan Kriel.

The only other change to the backline which started against the Sharks sees Jordan Hendrikse take the No 10 jersey from Fred Zeilinga.

Up front, the only change sees Jaco Visagie start at hooker in place of PJ Botha.

Springbok enforcer Willem Alberts is also back from injury but will start on the bench.

Alberts, nicknamed "Bone Collector", was set to be named Lions captain for the tournament after regular skipper Elton Jantjies was loaned to French club Pau, but he had been sidelined for the Lions' first two games through what was believed to be a calf injury.

"We look forward to playing our first home game of the competition. The players have all worked hard and we look forward to a great clash," Van Rooyen said.

"It's good to have Willem Alberts back and we're excited to give Jordan Hendrikse a run this weekend.

"We were really happy with Ruben (van Heerden) last week, and we know Willem will bring a calmness and leadership in the second half."

Saturday's clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 13:30.

Teams:

Lions

15 EW Viljoen, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 MJ Pelser, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole.

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Willem Alberts, 20 Emmanuel Tshituka, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Fred Zeilinga, 23 Dan Kriel

Stormers

TBA

