3h ago

PICTURE | Sharks speedster catches the eye with SA-flag speedo in training

Sport24 staff
Sharks wing Werner Kok during a training session at Kings Park on 20 May 2021. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Sharks wing Werner Kok during a training session at Kings Park on 20 May 2021. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Sharks speedster Werner Kok caught the eye this week when he emulated Faf de Klerk in donning underwear with the colours of the South African flag.

De Klerk made headlines after South Africa's 2019 Rugby World Cup final win by wearing the SA-themed Speedo in the change room.

Kok did likewise this week but went as far as wearing the colourful piece of underwear during a Sharks training session.

The Durbanites were hard at work for a Rainbow Cup SA clash against the Stormers at Kings Park this Saturday.

Kok will start off the bench, with the clash to kick off at 13:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Werner Kok

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Abner van Reenen, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes (from): 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Adre Smith, 21 Juarno Augustus, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Tim Swiel, 24 Marcel Theunissen, 25 Dan du Plessis

