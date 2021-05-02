Rainbow Cup

Pieter-Steph du Toit set for Stormers swansong as Japan move awaits - report

Sport24 staff
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Gallo Images)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Gallo Images)

Springbok star forward Pieter-Steph du Toit will reportedly play his last season as a Stormers player and cash in on a lucrative deal with Japanese Top League side Toyota Verblitz.

The flank returned from his long-awaited injury layoff to take to the field on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium for the first time in well over a year for the Stormers in a 30-33 defeat against the Sharks.

According to Netwerk24 website, the 28-year-old Du Toit will not be running around in a Stormers jumper for much longer as he is expected to move to Japan.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner was set to depart the Mother City for a European move with rugby giants Munster before the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) blocked the move.

Du Toit is likely to link up with his new team-mates at Toyota Verblitz later this year as he is expected to run out for the Springboks against the British and Irish Lions after the Rainbow Cup SA.


