31m ago

Promising Sharks forward says no to Stormers

Sport24 staff
Dylan Richardson (Gallo Images)
Dylan Richardson (Gallo Images)

Promising Sharks utility forward Dylan Richardson reportedly turned down a big offer to join the Stormers.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Richardson has opted to sign for three more years in Durban.

The 22-year-old made a name for himself at flank during last year's Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup campaigns.

However, since the arrival of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi from the Stormers, the Sharks have played Richardson at hooker.

The player's agent, Mike Good, said he was happy to stay in Durban.

"The coach Sean (Everitt) currently views him as a hooker, but who knows what could happen in future," the agent said.

Richardson, who stands 1.84m in his socks and weighs around the 105kg mark, is the type of build that fits both the loose-forward and hooker positions.

The former Junior Springbok made his senior Sharks debut in a Super Rugby game against the Lions in 2019.

