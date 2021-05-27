Rainbow Cup

Rainbow Cup final, featuring SA side, to be hosted in Italy in front of fans

Heinz Schenk
PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA logo. (Photo supplied)

South Africa's representative in the Rainbow Cup's north-south final will not only be jetting off to Italy, but will also be able to play in front of a small contingent of fans.

SA Rugby and the PRO14 on Thursday confirmed that the showpiece match will be hosted in Treviso, home ground of Benneton, who currently top the log of the 12 European teams, on 19 June.

Since announcing its plans for a final, the two organisers had to find a suitable venue given the continued travel restrictions for South Africans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the support of the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) and its government, the parties were able to source one.

The fact that Stadio Comunale di Monigo already has established Covid-19 protocols in place for the PRO14, which concluded at the end of March, and existing infrastructure proved a major benefit.

It's also understood that the proximity of Treviso airport to the ground was a decisive consideration, something that will undoubtedly aid the South African team's quest to get back to Africa with the Currie Cup and British & Irish Lions tour on the calendar.

"We are incredibly grateful to our friends and colleagues in Italian rugby for their role in creating this opportunity to host the 'north v south' Rainbow Cup Final," said Martin Anayi, the PRO14 chief. 

"In a very short space of time we have been able to find a terrific way to tie the two tournaments together as originally envisaged and provide a glimpse of the future as the top team from the existing PRO14 meets the best that South Africa has to offer."

Marzio Innocenti, the FIR's president, believes hosting the final would be a feather in the local federation's cap.

"To host the Rainbow Cup Final in our country is a huge recognition of the big efforts we put into restarting Italian rugby safely, and shows how PRO14 Rugby is confident in what Italian rugby is capable of achieving on and off the playing field."

 Kick-off in the battle between the respective table-toppers of the two logs will be confirmed in due course.
