Ruhan Nel has 'nothing to apologise for' after try line blunder, says Stormers coach

Ruhan Nel, so close to being the match-winning hero for the Stormers on Saturday, apologised to coach John Dobson in the moments following the final whistle.

With the hosts 33-30 down after the final hooter had blown and on the attack at Cape Town Stadium, replacement flyhalf Abner van Reenen stabbed through a grubber kick that caught the rushing Sharks defence completely off guard.

The ball bobbled over the try line and then sat up seemingly perfectly for a charging Nel who had positioned himself intelligently on the left flank.

It looked a try for all money, but sport can be cruel. And instead, the 29-year-old Blitzboks star threw his arms towards the ball without ever having it under control. It was akin to Juarno Augustus' knock-on at Loftus that could have won a preparation series game against the Bulls in March.

That moment, of course, is not where the Stormers lost the game.

Two red cards - to Seabelo Senatla and Willie Engelbrecht - did the ultimate damage.

But given how much of the game the Stormers had to play with a numerical disadvantage, a last-gasp try at the death and the accompanying win would have capped a performance that was as rich in guts as it was in ill-discipline.

Speaking after the match, Dobson acknowledged that "there are some really upset guys in the changeroom" with Sentala and Engelbrecht two of them for feeling like they had let their team down.

Nel, though, was visibly gutted at the final whistle.

"He came to apologise. He's got nothing to apologise for," Dobson said.

"I think he saw a guy coming from the right and he thought the ball was going dead. He's really upset about it.

"I think we'd rather go look at other stuff in the game, whether we chased kicks hard enough or whether we worked off the ball enough. He is really upset, but he really has nothing to apologise for."

With Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell now ramping up preparations for July's Tokyo Olympics, where his side will be challenging for gold, the Stormers are set to lose Nel for a fair chunk of the Rainbow Cup.

"I know some teams have said 'no' to the Sevens, but it's a national cause, and he's only going to get one more chance at an Olympic medal," Dobson said.





"We have agreed to release him to the Sevens and I think we'll have a chat to Neil tomorrow [Sunday] about the timing.

"We want to try and help Ruan and the Sevens as much as we can, so if we have to release him, we will."

The Stormers are next in action when they host the Bulls this coming weekend.