Sharks coach Everitt bemoans lineout woes and 'soft moments' after Stormers loss

Sharks coach Sean Everitt says there were positives to take from his side's 25-22 loss to the Stormers in Durban on Saturday, but bemoaned "soft moments" and a problematic lineout.

The Sharks had dominated the opening half an hour of play and took an early 10-0 lead before a brilliant individual try from Stormers wing Edwill van der Merwe got the visitors right back in it.

Van der Merwe had danced through a few pedestrian defenders and then, after half-time, Pieter-Steph du Toit caught the Sharks defence napping once more when he bagged another try for the Stormers after galloping 30-plus metres.

"We can't question the guys' effort tonight. They really worked hard and gave everything against a powerful pack and gave everything," said Everitt.



"We had dominance for the first 30 minutes and in patches in the second half too.

"I thought our power game was really good and we showed a lot of patience in the first half in the build up to that try.

"Unfortunately, we gave a soft one away just after that with Edwill van der Merwe's try and I felt that the try just after half-time was also a lapse of concentration and we got our defensive system wrong there."

"So yes, soft moments, but certainly something that we'll address and work harder at next time."

The lineout, not for the first time for the Sharks this season, was also problematic.

"Lineout is a massive source of possession when it comes to try scoring," explained Everitt.

"I'm really disappointed. I thought our lineout functioned really well in the first half, and then we came under the pump in the second half.

"Credit to the Stormers. They've got three really good jumpers in (JD) Schickerling, Marvin Orie and Pieter-Steph. They've got some really tall timber there, but we've got to be better than that and it's a lot of hard work for us in that department."

The Rainbow Cup goes on a week's break now as the Springboks enter into camp to prepare for the British Lions series, but after the Lions beat the Bulls on Saturday night, the tournament is set for an intriguing finish.

The Bulls remain top of the log on 15 points, but the Sharks and Stormers now share second on 11 each.

The Bulls will host the Stormers on Friday, 4 June and then, the following day, the Lions host the Sharks.