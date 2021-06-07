Sharks coach praises roaring performance from Makazole Mapimpi against Lions

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said Makazole Mapimpi added a lot of value to the Sharks when they beat the Lions in Johannesburg.

The Springbok winger scored a try and set up another one in the Sharks' 33-21 win against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Everitt is also prepared to lose players to the Springboks if they play in the North v South Rainbow Cup final in Treviso later this month.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt extolled the virtues of having a Springbok like Makazole Mapimpi available for selection in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA.

The 30-year-old left winger, who scored South Africa's first ever try in a Rugby World Cup final, was included in the Springbok squad for the British and Irish Lions series.

Mapimpi was a cut above the rest in the 33-21 win for the Sharks against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

The bonus point win allowed the Sharks to still have a chance to win the Rainbow Cup SA when they host the Bulls at Kings Park this coming Saturday.

"Mapimpi was outstanding and I don't think he's played a bad game of rugby in his life," Everitt said.

"His work-rate is amazing and people always ask why is he lucky to get the ball in his hands to score tries? He works hard.

"If you look at the build-up of one of the tries where he appeared on the right-hand side of the field, his work at the back was amazing.

"It's great to have a winger like him and the finish for the second try was amazing and it showed everyone the class he has."

While SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said they won't be holding onto players ahead of this week's crucial Rainbow Cup games, the North v South Rainbow Cup final may be a bit of a concern for Everitt.

That particular final that takes place on 19 June in Treviso may not clash with the British and Irish Lions tour but may clash with preparations with the tour.

The Sharks, who have nine players in the Springbok squad, may be affected should they beat the Bulls on Saturday.

Everitt isn't too worried by what may transpire later this month if they get to the final stage.

"If the Boks are going into camp, they probably won't be available, but discussions will have to be had," Everitt said.

"It'll be up to the powers that be at SA Rugby to see what kind of team they want to contest the final.

"We'll take what comes because we've been in this position before. The depth of the squad will be tested and it will be great for the guys to play a final abroad."