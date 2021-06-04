Sharks coach Sean Everitt not sure if Boks can be picked after squad announcement

Sharks coach Sean Everitt says it's not clear whether they'll be able to pick Springbok players for next week's final Rainbow Cup SA game.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said it wasn't clear to him whether he'll be able to pick his Springboks for their last Rainbow Cup SA game next week.

His match-day 23 for Saturday's Rainbow Cup SA fixture against the Lions at Ellis Park will feature only three Springboks.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi is the only one who will be starting, while props Retshegofaditswe "Ox" Nche and Thomas du Toit will be coming off the bench.

There's no Curwin Bosch, Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am or S'bu Nkosi. The first three have been rested as per SA Rugby protocols while Nkosi is nursing an injury.

Everitt said it was part of their duties as franchise coaches to look after the needs of the national team.

"I can't answer that. I don't have clarity on that but I'm pretty sure we'll find it," Everitt said.

"It's also part of our duties to support the needs of SA Rugby. There were some guys who have been resting and we thought this would be a good week to give some of the other guys a rest.

"We do have some able guys in those positions and it's an exciting time for them. There's a fair bit of energy and enthusiasm at training."

Everitt said Saturday's Springbok squad announcement for the British and Irish Lions series hasn't distracted his team.

He felt that players may have one more performance push left in them ahead of the 18:30 announcement.

"All the individuals in our group are vying for test positions, so the motivation to perform won't be lacking," Everitt said.

"What was good for them was that they got a taste of South African rugby last week and it was going to serve as massive motivation coming into this week's game.

"The team will only be announced after the last game, so everyone will have an opportunity to make the team until the death."

Teams:

Lions

15 EW Viljoen, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 MJ Pelser, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Willem Alberts, 20 Emmanuel Tshituka, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Fred Zeilinga, 23 Dan Kriel

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (captain), 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward