Sharks edge Stormers in Rainbow Cup thriller after red cards and late drama

The Stormers raced to a 17-0 lead inside the opening 12 minutes and looked set to cruise to victory but were foiled by the Sharks who narrowly won the opening Rainbow Cup SA fixture at Cape Town Stadium.

Red cards to wing Seabelo Senatla (13th minute) and No 8 Willie Engelbrecht (47th minute) gave the hosts little chance and in the end they were beaten 33-30.

Centre Ruhan Nel had a chance to snatch a late win for the men in blue with the final play of the game, but it wasn't to be as he couldn't get control of the ball following a deft Abner van Reenen grubber.

The Sharks were nowhere near their best on the day and the Stormers, through their own ill-discipline, effectively beat themselves.

With Pieter-Steph du Toit returning into a pack littered with Springboks, the Stormers were by far the stronger side in the opening exchanges and, after an early Kade Wolhuter penalty, they scored the first try of the game through scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies.

When Rikus Pretorius finished off the simplest of tries after collecting from a Wolhuter break, the Stormers were sitting pretty and the Sharks were dropping their heads already.

Senatla's poor judgment, though, turned the game - and Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi - on its head.

Fassi had jumped high to contest an aerial ball and Senatla, moving at serious pace, ran straight through him.

The result was a nasty fall for Fassi, who landed dangerously on his neck, and referee Jaco Peyper was left with no choice but to show Senatla a straight red.

Then, a minute later, Englebrecht received the first of his two yellow cards for a high tackle that had more shoulder than arm.

That was the window the Sharks needed to get back into the contest and they did when Thomas du Toit went rumbling over from close range with Bosch adding the extras.

Even with the numbers against them, the Stormers then hit back with two more penalties through Wolhuter, who was putting together a decent outing.

Then, on stroke of half-time, the Sharks scored their second through hooker Fez Mbatha off the back of a rolling maul.

After an eventful first half that included four tries - two apiece - it was the Stormers who took a 23-12 lead into the break.

The hosts were up against it in the second period when Sharks lock Reniel Hugo scored his side's third of the afternoon, but the Stormers were about to receive their knockout blow.

Replays after Hugo's try showed Engelbrecht, for a second time, hitting a Sharks player with a tackle that was high and dangerous. It was another yellow card offence, which resulted in a red that effectively sealed the Stormers' fate.

Even though the Sharks were lacking in rhythm, the space they found as a result of having the extra man on the park meant that they were always in with a chance on attack.

Hugo would go on to finish off the next two Sharks tries - completing a rare hat-trick for a No 5 forward - and as the Sharks ran out to a 33-23 lead, it looked to be a case of 'game over'.

It wasn't.

After Wolhuter went down with what looked a serious knee injury, the Stormers turned to replacement flyhalf Van Reenen.

With just minutes left on the clock, a Van Reenen cross-kick set up a try for Willemse and made it 33-30.

Then, with the final play of the game, Van Reenen kicked a grubber through a rushed Sharks defence. The ball sat up perfectly, and Nel could have dotted down to give the Stormers a sensational late win.

Instead, he couldn't control the ball and that was that. It was agonisingly close, but in truth, the Stormers were their own worst enemies on the day.

Scorers:

Stormers 30 (23)

Tries: Herschel Jantjies, Rikus Pretorius, Damian Willemse

Conversions: Kade Wolhuter (2), Abner van Reenen

Penalties: Wolhuter (3)

Sharks 33 (12)

Tries: Thomas du Toit, Fez Mbatha, Reniel Hugo (3)

Conversions: Bosch (4)