Sharks have studied nail-biting Currie Cup final loss to Bulls: 'We learnt a lot'

Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch said they learnt hard lessons from the painful Currie Cup defeat against the Bulls earlier this year.

The Sharks and the Bulls clashed in the Currie Cup final at Loftus Versfeld on 30 January which the latter won 26-19 after extra time.

Bosch also said their aggressive defence is the reason why they have conceded so many penalties.

The 2021 Currie Cup final where the Bulls saw off the Sharks in a nail-biter serves as a lesson point for Curwin Bosch and his Sharks team-mates.

The teams, who meet in a Rainbow Cup SA clash on Saturday, engaged in what was a classic final, but the Bulls ultimately triumphed right at the end through a late Arno Botha try to win 26-19.

To say Bosch had a tough day at the office would be selling him short as several penalties he missed in that game contributed to the defeat.

The Sharks though showed an alarming lack of tactical flexibility and composure, but with that game having taken place at the end of January, Bosch said the lessons have changed them as a team.

"We learnt a lot from the final and it is a game that could have gone either way," Bosch said.

"In the past, we never analysed a final, but we did so with this one.

"We're going the take the lessons learnt from that game and hopefully apply them to this coming game."

Talking of changes, Bosch said they've kept the same charges, even though they've had a high-profile acquisition in Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Bosch has developed into one of the senior players in the team and his decision-making influences the path the team takes.

It is the facet of his game that he hopes will come to the fore on Saturday, especially with the fierceness of the Bulls defence.

"The team hasn't changed much, but we've grown a lot with the type of game that we want to play with regards to making decisions," Bosch said.

"That's where game drivers like me, in the position I'm in, can make better decisions and take the opportunities when they do come.

"The Bulls are a very good defensive side and we're going to have to wait until the right opportunity presents itself and take them when they arrive."

Talking of defence, Bosch said their aggressive line-speed is the reason they have conceded 30 penalties in two games.

They haven't proven to be too costly, but the Bulls are a different kettle of fish as compared to the inaccurate Stormers and Lions.

"It all comes down to our defence. We've got a very aggressive defensive line and that's the risk we run with that sort of defence," Bosch said.

"It does remain a work on for us and we've analysed our game in depth. The penalties we're conceding at the moment are all controllables. It's things we can work on and rectify."