Sharks outclass Lions to set up Rainbow Cup SA finale with Bulls

The Rainbow Cup SA will be decided at Kings Park next weekend after the Sharks beat the Lions 33-21 in an error-strewn game at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The five points gleaned from the game moved the Sharks to 16 points, four adrift of the Bulls.

That means Sean Everitt's team need a clear bonus point win against the Bulls next week, while not allowing Jake White's side to score four tries or come within seven points of them.

The Sharks did what was necessary of them and when they took a 19-14 half-time lead, they didn't look like losing the game.

The first half was a spectacle of missed opportunities for both teams. The Lions camped in the Sharks' 22 for the first 11 minutes of the game and the only thing they had to show for their efforts was Andre Warner's try when he crashed over from close range after tapping a penalty.