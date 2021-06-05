Sharks outclass Lions to set up Rainbow Cup SA finale with Bulls

The Rainbow Cup SA will be decided at Kings Park next weekend after the Sharks beat the Lions 33-21 in an error-strewn game at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The five points gleaned from the game moved the Sharks to 16 points, four adrift of the Bulls.
That means Sean Everitt's team need a clear bonus point win against the Bulls next week, while not allowing Jake White's side to score four tries or come within seven points of them.
The Sharks did what was necessary of them and when they took a 19-14 half-time lead, they didn't look like losing the game.
The first half was a spectacle of missed opportunities for both teams. The Lions camped in the Sharks' 22 for the first 11 minutes of the game and the only thing they had to show for their efforts was Andre Warner's try when he crashed over from close range after tapping a penalty.
When the Sharks got the ball, they moved with purpose and used the rolling maul effectively.
While it accounted for both of their tries in the 16th and 32nd minutes through Kerron van Vuuren, the Lions found ways to tame the maul.
The Sharks though also had their wasteful moments in the Lions' 22, but they were also unfortunate to lose promising loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu to injury in the 25th minute.
The Lions were also in the same boat on the half-hour mark when live-wire loose-forward Vincent Tshituka was stretchered off and replaced by his brother Emmanuel.
While the Lions were still reeling from Vincent's loss, the Sharks scored their second try through Van Vuuren to lead 12-7.
They made it 19-7 in the 39th minute when Phendulani "Phepsi" Buthelezi was the recipient of an excellent move that started through Mapimpi cutting a swathe through the Lions defence and bumping off Courtnall Skosan before offloading to Jaden Hendrikse.
The scrumhalf offloaded to Buthelezi, who scored under the poles. In then what became an extended period of play after the hooter, the Lions pulled the score back to 19-14 through a Len Massyn try.
The Sharks got back into the scoring act through Mapimpi when he again forced his way through the Lions defence in the 47th minute to give the Sharks a 26-14 lead.
PJ Botha breathed life into the Lions with a try from a rolling maul to narrow the deficit to five points, but they weren't able to exert themselves physically over the Sharks.
The Sharks were denied a 63rd minute try from a rolling maul when it wasn't clear whether inside centre Marius Louw had grounded the ball from a fractured rolling maul.
They did put space between themselves and the hosts when Anthony Volmink scored in the 70th minute, but the Lions shot themselves in the foot when MJ Pelser couldn't hang on to Sibahle Maxwane's pass after the winger got himself into some space.
Scorers:
Lions 21 (14)
Tries: Andre Warner, Len Massyn, PJ Botha
Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (3)
Sharks 33 (19)
Tries: Kerron van Vuuren (2), Phendulani Buthelezi, Makazole Mapimpi, Boeta Chamberlain
Conversions: Manie Libbok (3), Chamberlain