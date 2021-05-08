Siya Kolisi is getting 'better and better', says Sharks boss Everitt

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is getting fitter and better with each outing for the franchise.

Kolisi made meaningful contributions to the Sharks' 34-26 win over the Lions in their Rainbow Cup SA clash at Kings Park on Saturday.

Everitt though bemoaned his team's high penalty count.



Sharks coach Sean Everitt says Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is building up a gradual head of steam that bodes well for the national team.



Kolisi started for the Sharks in their 34-26 Rainbow Cup SA win against the Lions at Kings Park on Saturday and was on the field for 70 minutes.

"He's adapting well to the style of play and his contributions in the game are getting better and better," Everitt said.



"You will have noticed that his conditioning has improved a lot and he got through 70 minutes of work.

"We're happy with where he is and how he was able to push through. You may think he doesn't make many contributions, but when he makes them, they're hugely effective and they do influence the game."

The truncated nature of the tournament, along with the need to get the Bok players in some sort of fighting shape for the British and Irish Lions series, will influence the selection of the team through the tournament.

Everitt said the Preparation series afforded him ample chances to see what he's got outside of the main players.

His priority though is to get the best team playing every week.

"I'm trying to get consistency into the team and in selection, especially for the first two to three weeks," Everitt said.

"We used the Preparation series to test our depth and everyone in the squad got two games and that was pleasing for us to know where we are.

"We've got good depth in our squad and the guys who will replace the top dogs will be hood and ready."

Everitt remained concerned by his team's knack of conceding needless penalties. This manifested in the Sharks having two players yellow-carded within two minutes of each other early in the second half.



The Sharks were leading 24-12 when Thomas du Toit and Fezokuhle Mbatha were sin-binned but held out in that period.

The character shown by the Sharks was pleasing for Everitt, but he said it's not something that is sustainable in the long run.

"18 penalties is not a great way to play rugby, but we have to look at the positives. The guys are trying very hard to put together phases on attack," Everitt said.

"When the guys were down to 13 men, they showed remarkable character to keep the Lions out, with the one scrum being the example. The maul stoppages were also excellent, and our defence was good.

"It was a better performance than last week, but the discipline remains."