'Something different' about atmosphere at Cape Town Stadium as Stormers begin new era

Stormers coach John Dobson says there is "something different" about the atmosphere that accompanies Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers play their first competitive match at their new home base this weekend against the Sharks.

Captain Steven Kitshoff says, in the absence of spectators, it is up to the players to create their own atmosphere.

On Saturday, the Stormers will host the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium in the opening round of Rainbow Cup SA as competitive rugby returns.



And while there are still no fans allowed inside the stadiums due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this is the dawn of a new era for the Stormers as they look to make the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup venue their home.

The move away from Newlands has long been complete, and the Stormers have hosted matches inside Cape Town Stadium in the recently completed preparation series, but Saturday will be their first competitive outing at the venue.

South Africa's four premier franchises - the Stormers, Sharks, Lions and Bulls - are competing in a six-round home and away competition with silverware up for grabs at the end of it all.

That, in this country, will always mean something.

Earlier this week, Sharks coach Sean Everitt confessed that he had never even set foot inside Cape Town Stadium before, and that is likely to be the case for a number of his players.

That, even in the absence of any spectators, could work in the Stormers' favour.

A 55 000-seater in the most picturesque of settings, an empty Cape Town Stadium still commands attention and a few deep breaths upon first sight.

Unlike Newlands, the stands at Cape Town Stadium are some distance away from the field, and the bowl-like structure almost engulfs the playing turf.

As Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff said on Friday, it will be up to the players themselves to create their own atmosphere, but the marvel that has become one of the most iconic landmarks in Cape Town will play its own role in that regard.

"There is something different about this stadium," Stormers coach John Dobson offered.

"It's not as comfortable or as antisepctic as some of the stadiums you get around the world.

"There is a hint of atmosphere in the construction and the setting.

"We are certainly going to be more comfortable in it than the Sharks."

A Western Province man through and through, few would have been as gutted as Dobson at the union parting ways with Newlands at the beginning of the year.

Still, he has seen enough in recent weeks and months to be optimistic about his side's future as this new, state-of-the-art structure,.

"We've actually produced some really nice rugby here, whether it's been in Super Hero days or pre-season friendlies or the preparation series," he said.

"It's a stadium we really are enjoying. I've got massive nostalgia to Newlands, but I think to go back to Newlands from this would be quite tricky because we're actually quite enjoying this environment."

Kitshoff, meanwhile, encouraged his players to start a legacy.

"There was a lot of talk about this being a new journey we are going on," he said.

"It's something brand new that none of us are used to. We're so used to jogging out at Newlands and putting up performances in front of a massive crowd, and now with no crowds we have to create our own energy on the field.

"There are 15 guys on the field that create that atmosphere for each other, and it's our job and responsibility to go out there and make Cape Town Stadium the new Newlands where teams come here and fear to play us.

"It's our job to go out and make people fear this place."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 14:00.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Kade Wolhuter, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes (from): 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Abner van Reenen, 23 Dan du Plessis, 24 David Meihuizen, 25 Marcel Theunissen, 26 Leolin Zas

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Werner Kok