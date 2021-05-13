Rainbow Cup

Springbok hero Makazole Mapimpi set for Sharks return following Japan stint

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Makazole Mapimpi (Steve Haag)
  • Sharks coach Sean Everitt said Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi will be rejoining the Sharks on Friday from his stint in Japan.
  • Mapimpi has been playing for the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.
  • Everitt said a series of tests will determine his availability for the rest of the Rainbow Cup SA.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi will be back in Durban on Friday from his stint with Japanese side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

Mapimpi was granted permission to join the side last year and has been featuring regularly for them.

He missed the Sharks' Currie Cup final run, and more recently, the two Rainbow Cup SA wins against the Stormers and the Lions.

The Sharks have coped just fine without him, but with the Springboks' winter packed with two Tests against Georgia and three against the British and Irish Lions, Mapimpi's return will be much welcomed. 

Everitt said Mapimpi will be back in Durban on Friday and that a series of tests will determine his readiness for the rest of the Rainbow Cup SA. He won't be available for Saturday's Rainbow Cup SA clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld. 

"Makazole arrives back in Durban on Friday evening, so he's not considered for selection this week," Everitt said.

"We'll have to do medicals on him on Monday to see where he's at. We also need to look at his playing minutes, and that'll determine whether he plays or not."

