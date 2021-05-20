Stormers coach reveals 'really awkward conversation' with dropped Du Plessis

Stormers coach John Dobson says he had "a really awkward conversation" with centre Dan du Plessis after leaving him out of the starting XV to face the Sharks.

Du Plessis scored two tries in the Stormers' win over the Lions but makes way for Ruhan Nel, who is back from sevens duty.

Dobson adds that flyhalf Abner van Reenen has shown enough potential to again crack the nod at No 10.

Stormers coach John Dobson acknowledges it was a tough call to drop centre Dan du Plessis for Saturday's PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA clash against the Sharks in Durban.

Du Plessis, who started at outside centre against the Lions at Ellis Park last weekend, scored two tries in his team's 39-37 win and played well with Rikus Pretorius on his inside.

However, with Ruhan Nel back from sevens duty, there is no place in the starting XV for Du Plessis this week.

Du Plessis is more accustomed at inside centre and coach Dobson admits it's a tricky situation to manage his midfielders.

"Dan is unlucky. Ruhan Nel is an out and out 13, so I'm very pleased he's back. And Rikus was outstanding last week, he really was brilliant," Dobson said during a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

"So, it's tough on Dan... it was a really awkward conversation this week and even now... it's probably something we'll chuck around over the next few games. But for this week we felt that was our best combination"

Flyhalf Abner van Reenen, who left the field after injuring his shoulder (AC joint) against the Lions, has recovered to take his place ahead of Tim Swiel at No 10.

Swiel performed adequately against the Lions - it was his pinpoint cross-kick that set up Du Plessis' crucial late try and he also kicked the winning penalty after the hooter.

But Dobson said it was important that 22-year-old Van Reenen got more game time.

"Abner's played two games in a year and a bit... he showed some really good signs, we couldn't discard him based on what was a tough day for him against the Bulls. He showed some fight last week.

"Tim's not 100% fit either, they're going to have to share the game [load]. But we're going to back Abner like I've said before. Kade's (Wolhuter) injury was a big loss for us but Abner's shown enough potential for us to really back him," Dobson said.

Elsewhere, the Stormers have been bolstered by the return of locks JD Schickerling and Marvin Orie, and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit.

"It's great to have guys with the quality of Pieter-Steph, Marvin, JD and Ruhan coming back... [it] was really a boost for us at the right time. But they have played this tournament, so it's constructive, not disruptive," Dobson added.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 13:00.

READ | With wet weather looming at Kings Park, Stormers 'equipped' to alter game style

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Werner Kok

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Abner van Reenen, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes (from): 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Adre Smith, 21 Juarno Augustus, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Tim Swiel, 24 Marcel Theunissen, 25 Dan du Plessis