24m ago

Stormers flyhalf Kade Wolhuter ruled out for the rest of season

Sport24 staff
Kade Wolhuter (Getty Images)
Kade Wolhuter (Getty Images)

Stormers flyhalf Kade Wolhuter confirmed that he picked up an ACL injury against the Sharks, which has now ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old had a glittering first half in the Stormers' opening Rainbow Cup SA fixture on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.

Wolhuter took a nasty knock to his knee in the second half and was replaced by Abner van Reenen as the Stormers went down 30-33 to the KwaZulu-Natal side.

The former Paul Roos pupil took to Instagram on Sunday morning, saying that he is "gutted to be leaving the boys" for the rest of the rugby campaign.

He is expected to be sidelined for six to nine months.

"The game we love so much is full of the most extreme ups and downs," he wrote in his post on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, yesterday afternoons opening game of the Rainbow Cup SA vs the Sharks will be my last for the season after tearing my ACL during the match.

"Really gutted to be leaving the boys @dhlstormers so early on in the season but at the same time looking forward to the adventure to getting back out on the pitch.

"Thank you so much for all the messages of support; they don't go unnoticed!"

Stormers are back in action next Saturday, 8 May, as they welcome the Bulls to the Mother City

Kick-off is at 18:15.

