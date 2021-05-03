WATCH | Former US President Bill Clinton's message of support for Sharks

Former US President Bill Clinton was an unlikely voice of support for the Sharks ahead of their Rainbow Cup clash against the Stormers on Saturday.

The Durbanites won the match 33-30 at Cape Town Stadium and, before kick-off, the franchise released a video of support coming in from high-profile celebrities all around the globe.

Sports agency Roc Nation is now heavily involved at the Sharks and also operates with clubs in the NBA and English Premier League.

"I want to send my very best wishes to the Sharks rugby team for Durban, South Africa for much success in the Rainbow Cup tournament," Clinton said.

"I wish you a winning season."

Footballers Wilfred Zaha and Tyrone Mings and NBA stars Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton also gave their support to the Sharks.