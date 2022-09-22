1h ago

add bookmark

2015 hero Juan Imhoff returns as Pumas change two for final Bok clash

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Michael Cheika (AFP)
Michael Cheika (AFP)
Geoff Caddick / AFP

Argentina coach Michael Cheika made two changes to the run-on side that will face the Springboks in their Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park, with 2015's hattrick hero Juan Imhoff starting at left-wing.

Imhoff, who scored three tries in Argentina's landmark 37-25 win against the Springboks at Kings Park in 2015, comes in to replace Lucio Cinti.

The other starting change sees Matias Moroni starting at outside centre where he replaces Matias Orlando.

Pedro Rubiolo and Bautista Delguy are set to make their Test debuts from the bench as Cheika opted for changes to his substitutes. 

The Test match kicks off at 17:00

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Pedro Rubiolo, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Bautista Delguy


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksrugby championshipdurbanrugby
Fixtures
Sat 24 Sep 22 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
New Zealand
Australia
Australia
Eden Park, Auckland
SuperSport
Sat 24 Sep 22 17:05 PM (SAST)
Springboks
Springboks
Argentina
Argentina
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 17 Sep 22
Argentina
Argentina 20
Springboks
Springboks 36
Thu 15 Sep 22
Australia
Australia 37
New Zealand
New Zealand 39
Sat 03 Sep 22
Australia
Australia 8
Springboks
Springboks 24
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22264.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo