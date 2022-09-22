2015 hero Juan Imhoff returns as Pumas change two for final Bok clash

Argentina coach Michael Cheika made two changes to the run-on side that will face the Springboks in their Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park, with 2015's hattrick hero Juan Imhoff starting at left-wing.

Imhoff, who scored three tries in Argentina's landmark 37-25 win against the Springboks at Kings Park in 2015, comes in to replace Lucio Cinti.

The other starting change sees Matias Moroni starting at outside centre where he replaces Matias Orlando.

Pedro Rubiolo and Bautista Delguy are set to make their Test debuts from the bench as Cheika opted for changes to his substitutes.

The Test match kicks off at 17:00

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Pedro Rubiolo, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Bautista Delguy



