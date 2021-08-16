2h ago

5 rugby nations exerting pressure on World Rugby to punish Rassie - report

Sport24 staff
Rassie Erasmus.
Rassie Erasmus.

Five rugby nations are reportedly putting pressure on World Rugby to make an example of SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus following a video he made criticising officials.

According to Rapport, SA Rugby and Erasmus are preparing for a legal battle with World Rugby.

It followed after Erasmus' 62-minute video during the British & Irish Lions series in which he hit out at the officiating, in particular that of Australian referee Nic Berry's performance in the first Test.

The report added that SA Rugby and Erasmus had received a list of charges brought against them by the global governing body and they will face a misconduct hearing in either late August or early September.

A source told the Afrikaans publication that the four home nations - England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales - as well as Australia, have exerted pressure on World Rugby to make an example of Erasmus with a lengthy suspension.

The punishment could even include null-and-voiding the result of the second Test which would then strip South Africa of their series win.

The Lions won the opening Test 22-17, before the Boks rebounded to win the second 27-9 and the third 19-16.

SA Rugby is also reportedly at risk of being punished financially with World Rugby contemplating withholding monetary support for a period of time.

SA Rugby and Erasmus have decided to use separate legal representation in their respective defences.

Erasmus will be represented by friend and long-time legal aide Frikkie Erasmus, who told Rapport that the charges brought against his client were "broad" and "comprehensive".

