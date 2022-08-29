Adelaide loss sees Nienaber's Bok win record drop below 60%, but there are caveats

Jacques Nienaber's oft-repeated line that winning will remain their first and foremost objective is starting to ring hollow.



Following this past weekend's 25-17 reverse against a canny Wallabies outfit in Adelaide, the incumbent national coach's win percentage has now dropped to under South Africa's admittedly mediocre historical benchmark of 60%.

Under Nienaber, the Boks have won 58% of their 19 matches to date, which translates into 11 victories and 8 defeats.

Statistically, that means he now drops into the category of "underachievers" such as Harry Viljoen (53%), Rudolf Straeuli (52%), Allister Coetzee (44%) and Carel du Plessis (38%).

However, there's an important caveat to note in this regard.

Springbok coaches' win records since 1992 Kitch Christie (1994-1995) - 14 matches, 14 wins (100%) Nick Mallett (1997-2000) - 38 matches, 27 wins (71%) Jake White (2004-2007) - 54 matches, 36 wins (67%) Heyneke Meyer (2012-2015) - 48 matches, 32 wins (67%) Rassie Erasmus (2018-2019) - 26 matches, 17 wins (65%) Peter de Villiers (2008-2011) - 48 matches, 30 wins (63%) Andre Markgraaff (1996) - 13 matches, 8 wins (62%) Jacques Nienaber (2020- ) - 19 matches, 11 wins (58%) Harry Viljoen (2000-2001) - 15 matches, 8 wins (53%) Rudolf Straeuli (2002-2003) - 23 matches, 12 wins (52%) Allister Coetzee (2016-2017) - 25 matches, 11 wins (44%) Carel du Plessis (1997) - 8 matches, 3 wins (38%) Ian McIntosh (1993-1994) - 12 matches, 4 wins (33%) John Williams (1992) - 5 matches, 1 win (20%)

All of these former Bok mentors had tenures of no more than two years maximum, meaning there were unique circumstances influencing all those percentages.

One could argue Nienaber is in the same boat given that 2020's Covid-induced Springbok-less year means he will also have a shortened gig (3 years) as things stand.

With the exception of his predecessor, Rassie Erasmus, World Cup magician Kitch Christie and the controversial Andre Markgraaff, all other Bok coaches with a win record over 60% had "full" four-year, World Cup-cycle tenures.

Another important factor to consider is that some of those former counterparts had their legacies significantly altered within a short space of time.

2007 World Cup-winning coach Jake White ended his third year as Bok coach in 2006 perilously close to being fired after winning 22 of his 37 Tests up to that point, a win percentage of 59%.

Yet his final year delivered the Webb Ellis trophy and 14 wins from 17, which saw him shoot up to 67%, the joint third most successful Bok coach since isolation.

Erasmus himself only boasted 7 victories from 14 starts in his first year in 2018 (50%), before winning 11 from 12 in 2019's World Cup title season.

Even now, his 65% overall win record is still not miles ahead of his great colleague and friend Nienaber.

If anything, it just proves again that raw numbers remain invariably misleading.



