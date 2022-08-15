All Blacks close in on Springboks in World Rugby rankings

The All Blacks have moved up a spot to fourth in the latest World Rugby rankings and trail the third-placed Springboks by the narrowest of margins.



This follows New Zealand's 35-23 Rugby Championship win over South Africa at Ellis Park over the weekend.

The All Blacks had dropped to an all-time low fifth in the rankings after a 26-10 defeat to the Boks in Mbombela the previous week.

But after the past weekend's heroics, the Kiwis have moved past England into fourth place on 87.76 rating points.

Interestingly, had their winning margin been greater than 15 points, the All Blacks would also have moved above the Boks, who remain in third position by a whisker (87.78 points).

Elsewhere, Australia's 48-17 loss to Argentina in San Juan saw them drop to an equal record low of seventh. The Wallabies lost 1.65 rating points and their new total of 81.65 drops them below Scotland, who climb to sixth.

Los Pumas gained as many points as Australia lost under the points exchange system, but their new total of 80.97 is still not enough for them to improve on ninth place.

Ireland continue to lead the rankings after their recent series win over New Zealand, while Six Nations champions France are second.

World Rugby rankings (top 10):

1. Ireland - 90.03



2. France - 89.41

3. South Africa - 87.78

4. New Zealand - 87.76

5. England - 86.25

6. Scotland - 81.93

7. Australia - 81.65

8. Wales - 81.28

9. Argentina - 80.97

10. Japan - 77.74

Other:

24. Namibia - 60.56

32. Zimbabwe 52.43

33. Kenya 52.06



