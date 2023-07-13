1h ago

All Blacks coach commiserates with grieving Etzebeth: 'They will deal with it in the right way'

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster on Thursday said their thoughts were with South Africa's stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth after his father died in the lead-up to Saturday's match in Auckland.

Etzebeth's father Harry died on Tuesday night and it remains to be seen if the lock will play on the weekend or fly home to South Africa.

An SA Rugby official told AFP that Etzebeth was "very emotional at the moment as he was extremely close to his father".

The Springboks will leave it up to him whether he plays in the Rugby Championship showdown.

Foster said the Springboks will field a strong side at Mount Smart Stadium regardless, based on their 43-12 hammering of Australia in Pretoria last Saturday.

"We haven't really thought about the impact, but they have got a lot of quality players," he said.

"We saw that last week and I'm sure they will adapt and adjust, but right now our thoughts go out to him as a person."

Foster added: "It's tragic news for him. I'm sure they will deal with it in the right way."

Munster's RG Snyman could be promoted from the bench if Etzebeth drops out.

Should Etzebeth decide to play for the World Cup title-holders it will be his first match since suffering a shoulder injury three months ago.

Kick-off is at 09:05 (SA time) on Saturday.

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Dalton Papali'i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Braydon Ennor, 23 Caleb Clarke

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok


Fixtures
Sat 15 Jul 23 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
New Zealand
Springboks
Springboks
Mt Smart Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 15 Jul 23 11:45 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
Argentina
Argentina
CommBank Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 29 Jul 23 11:45 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
New Zealand
New Zealand
Melbourne Cricket Ground
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 08 Jul 23
Argentina
Argentina 12
New Zealand
New Zealand 41
Sat 08 Jul 23
Springboks
Springboks 43
Australia
Australia 12
View More
