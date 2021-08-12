All Blacks commemorate century-old Springbok rival, look forward to 100th meeting

The All Blacks commemorated the century anniversary since South Africa first faced New Zealand in Test rugby on 13 August 1921.

That first Test between the two great rugby nations, which have both won the Rugby World Cup three times, the only nations to do so, was played at Carisbrook in Dunedin 100 years ago.

"A rivalry 100 years in the making. Today we mark the 100-year anniversary of our first Test against @Springboks played in Dunedin on August 13, 1921. We look forward to seeing our old friend for the 100th Test later this year," the official All Blacks Twitter account posted.

The Boks were captained by William Herman "Boy" Morkel on that first meeting, who was born in Somerset West but also played some rugby in Johannesburg before playing for Western Province.

The Springboks scored one converted try (worth 5 total points) against the All Blacks’ three tries and two conversions on their way to 13-5 defeat.

The two nations have met 99 times in the 100 years, with a 100th meeting scheduled to take place at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, however it could be moved to Australia following New Zealand’s Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The All Blacks lead the head-to-head count with 59 wins to the Springboks’ 36, with four draws.

The Kiwis also won the last encounter between the two, 23-13 in the opening Rugby World Cup pool B game at the International Stadium Yokohama.

However, the Boks went on to take the world title from previous holders New Zealand by beating England in the final.