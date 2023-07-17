23m ago

All Blacks monitoring try-scoring Jordan's migraines after dazzling display against Boks

Will Jordan on the charge for the All Blacks. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
  • The All Blacks are monitoring star winger Will Jordan's migraines.
  • Jordan impressed in their 35-20 win over the Springboks.
  • It was his first Test since September 2022.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has said the side will continue monitoring Will Jordan's migraines after the winger's dazzling display against South Africa on Saturday.

The 25-year-old outside back impressed in New Zealand's 35-20 win over the world champion Springboks, touching down for his 22nd try in as many Test matches.

It was Jordan's first Test for New Zealand since September 2022, when migraines and vertigo symptoms forced him out of the side's northern hemisphere tour.

Following the win, head coach Foster said Jordan had "taken steps" to manage the condition, and that team management "will just keep listening to him" in the build-up to the World Cup in September.

Jordan was rested for the All Blacks' opening Rugby Championship game against Argentina in Mendoza, but was shuffled back into the side that played South Africa in Auckland.

"One of the things we didn't want to put him through was a lot of extensive overseas travel," Foster explained.

Foster said sitting him out "was a chance for us to give him a breather and then come back into the Test scene in a simple way".

Jordan said he did not expect the migraines to derail his World Cup, where the All Blacks are drawn in Pool A alongside Italy, Uruguay, Namibia and hosts France.

"It's not really an issue on the field, it's about managing things day to day," he said.

"I'm confident of being in the group week in, week out."

The Kiwis are on course to win this year's Rugby Championship, which has been reduced to three rounds to give sides enough time to prepare for the World Cup.

They face a winless Australian side in Melbourne on 29 July.


